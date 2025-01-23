Racing Simulator Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 23, 2025 Looked for new codes!

If you want to get those snazzy sneakers, you need to train hard. Get on that treadmill or just run around collecting speed boosters until you’re fast enough to race everyone on the server. Use Racing Simulator codes to speed up your efforts to become the best significantly.

All Racing Simulator Codes List

Active Racing Simulator Codes

RELEASE : 12 minutes of Speed Potion

: 12 minutes of Speed Potion MERRY : Free rewards

: Free rewards BOOSTPRO : Free rewards

: Free rewards coolkidsfollow: Free rewards

Expired Racing Simulator Codes

There are no expired Racing Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Racing Simulator

Slow down—this is what you need to do to redeem your Racing Simulator codes:

Run Racing Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Codes button in the menu on the right. Use the Enter Code textbox to input an active code. Click on Submit to collect your freebies.

