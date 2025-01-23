Forgot password
Racing Simulator Codes (January 2025)

Grab all the free Potions, Pets, and other fabulous rewards with the help of Racing Simulator codes.
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Jan 23, 2025 07:58 am

Updated: January 23, 2025

Looked for new codes!

If you want to get those snazzy sneakers, you need to train hard. Get on that treadmill or just run around collecting speed boosters until you’re fast enough to race everyone on the server. Use Racing Simulator codes to speed up your efforts to become the best significantly.

All Racing Simulator Codes List

Active Racing Simulator Codes

  • RELEASE: 12 minutes of Speed Potion
  • MERRY: Free rewards
  • BOOSTPRO: Free rewards
  • coolkidsfollow: Free rewards

Expired Racing Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired Racing Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Racing Simulator

Slow down—this is what you need to do to redeem your Racing Simulator codes:

How to redeem Racing Simulator codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Racing Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button in the menu on the right.
  3. Use the Enter Code textbox to input an active code.
  4. Click on Submit to collect your freebies.

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.