Is Payday 3 Crossplay? Answered

Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3 is set to launch on September 21, 2023, promising another enjoyable and explosive installment in the FPS franchise. But will it support crossplay when it drops?

Crossplay refers to the ability of players on one platform (like PS5) to play with those on other platforms (like Xbox Series X|S and PC). Historically, gamers have been limited to playing with those on the same platform but recent trends have pushed more and more studios towards incorporating crossplay.

Will Payday 3 Have Crossplay?

Yes, Payday 3 will support full crossplay from its September 2023 release.

This has been confirmed by the developers at Starbreeze in a pre-launch FAQs page. It reads: “PAYDAY 3 supports crossplay with all supported platforms, which means that you can play with your friends no matter where they prefer to play. You will also be able to avail of cross-progression, so you can heist from your preferred platform at any time.”

Not only will it have crossplay, it’ll support full cross-progression. That means players who play Payday on different platforms can take their progress, characters and achievements with them. They won’t have to start afresh if they flick between console and PC, for example.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios

It’ll be welcome news for the playerbase, with crossplay more and more in-demand in an era of gaming where the platform you play on really doesn’t matter.

The developers also confirmed a ton of other features for Payday 3, like post-launch Season passes and the musical talents of Gustavo Coutinho.

That’s everything on Payday 3 crossplay. Get excited for September 21 – and playing with your friends regardless of platforms.