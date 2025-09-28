Megabonk Tier List & Best Character Builds [Ultimate Guide]

Megabonk is a fairly complex roguelike survival game, with dozens of different characters, weapons, tomes, and items, all waiting for you to test them out and combine them into a leaderboards-topping build. However, devising builds on your own isn’t easy, and there is always room for improvement. So, we compiled a list of all the best builds for each character, as well as ranked all the characters, items, tomes, and weapons to make all those choices easier for you as you play the game. So, scroll down and let’s dive into our ultimate Megabonk tier list and best character builds guide!
Table of Contents
Megabonk Characters Tier List
S Tier: The best characters in Megabonk. Their passives/starting weapons are OP, and if you build them right, you’ll be topping the leaderboards.
A Tier: Very strong characters that can reach high kill counts with proper builds and are useful for a lot of challenges.
B Tier: Niche characters that are either useful for certain challenges or just aren’t as strong as A/S-tier characters.
C Tier: Bad characters that underperform in most circumstances.
In the tier list above, we ranked all characters in Megabonk by their overall strength and potential to reach extremely high kill counts and top the leaderboard. Main weapons and passive abilities are what define each character, and some have god-tier combinations, while some have garbage-tier ones.
The best characters in Megabonk right now are Monke, Sir Chadwell, Bandit, Robinette, and Vlad, while the worst ones are Ogre, Athena, and Spaceman. Note that RNG plays a massive part in each and every run, so don’t write off a character just because you were unlucky with your rolls or went with a suboptimal build.
Megabonk Weapons Tier List
S Tier: The best weapons in Megabonk and the ones used in all the meta builds. These are the weapons that you want to use, and most of the time, nothing but them.
A Tier: Okay weapons that can work but are seldom seen in high-scoring runs. It’s generally better to stick with S-tier weapons than with these.
B Tier: Potentially useful weapons that, depending on your build, can perform to some degree. However, in 99% cases, they will not.
C Tier: Extremely bad weapons that are borderline useless or so niche that there is no reason to go for them.
In the tier list above, we ranked all weapons in Megabonk based on their overall strength and versatility. Generally, Aura, Aegis, and Flamewalker are the three weapons that you can use on any character/build because of their sheer DPS/utility.
Other meta weapons, such as Dexecutioner, Dice, Katana, Blood Magic, Bananarang, Bow, and Corrupted Sword, are all weapons used by the meta characters and are all extremely good DPS options. Lightning Staff is also really good and viable on all characters. All weapons that are in the A/B/C-tier are suboptimal and seldom, if ever, seen in high-scoring runs.
Megabonk Tomes Tier List
S Tier: The overall best and most versatile tomes in Megabonk. You can run them in every single run.
A Tier: Very strong tomes that are often better than the S-tier ones, depending on your build. However, they aren’t best in slot for every build.
B Tier: Situational tomes that can be good or even OP for certain builds/characters, but are really bad otherwise.
C Tier: Bad tomes that aren’t worth using at all.
In the tier list above, we ranked all tomes in Megabonk based on their overall usefulness for every build. XP, Cursed, Luck, and Damage/Cooldown are the five best-in-slot options for almost every build that is targeting a respectable leaderboard placement.
However, depending on your weapons and whether or not you want to use Cursed, you can also opt for Precision, Bloody, Size, and Quantity. All other tomes either apply to very few weapons to make them viable, or are just useless (C-tier mostly).
Published: Sep 27, 2025 10:14 pm