Megabonk Tier List & Best Character Builds [Ultimate Guide]

S Tier: The best characters in Megabonk. Their passives/starting weapons are OP, and if you build them right, you’ll be topping the leaderboards.

A Tier: Very strong characters that can reach high kill counts with proper builds and are useful for a lot of challenges.

B Tier: Niche characters that are either useful for certain challenges or just aren’t as strong as A/S-tier characters.

C Tier: Bad characters that underperform in most circumstances.