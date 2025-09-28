Forgot password
Megabonk character tier list and best builds guide
Image via Megabonk
Megabonk Tier List & Best Character Builds [Ultimate Guide]

Ultimate character tier list and best builds guide for Megabonk!
Published: Sep 27, 2025 10:14 pm

Megabonk is a fairly complex roguelike survival game, with dozens of different characters, weapons, tomes, and items, all waiting for you to test them out and combine them into a leaderboards-topping build. However, devising builds on your own isn’t easy, and there is always room for improvement. So, we compiled a list of all the best builds for each character, as well as ranked all the characters, items, tomes, and weapons to make all those choices easier for you as you play the game. So, scroll down and let’s dive into our ultimate Megabonk tier list and best character builds guide!

Table of Contents

Megabonk Characters Tier List

S
Monke character in Megabonk
Monke
Sir Chadwell character in Megabonk
Sir Chadwell
Bandit character in Megabonk
Bandit
Robinette character in Megabonk
Robinette
Vlad character in Megabonk
Vlad
A
Ninja character in Megabonk
Ninja
Dicehead character in Megabonk
Dicehead
Fox character in Megabonk
Fox
Sir Oofie character in Megabonk
Sir Oofie
CL4NK character in Megabonk
CL4NK
Calcium character in Megabonk
Calcium
B
Amog character in Megabonk
Amog
Megachad character in Megabonk
Megachad
Noelle character in Megabonk
Noelle
Birdo character in Megabonk
Birdo
Bush character in Megabonk
Bush
Tony McZoom character in Megabonk
Tony McZoom
C
Ogre character in Megabonk
Ogre
Athena character in Megabonk
Athena
Spaceman character in Megabonk
Spaceman

S Tier: The best characters in Megabonk. Their passives/starting weapons are OP, and if you build them right, you’ll be topping the leaderboards.

A Tier: Very strong characters that can reach high kill counts with proper builds and are useful for a lot of challenges.

B Tier: Niche characters that are either useful for certain challenges or just aren’t as strong as A/S-tier characters.

C Tier: Bad characters that underperform in most circumstances.

In the tier list above, we ranked all characters in Megabonk by their overall strength and potential to reach extremely high kill counts and top the leaderboard. Main weapons and passive abilities are what define each character, and some have god-tier combinations, while some have garbage-tier ones.

The best characters in Megabonk right now are Monke, Sir Chadwell, Bandit, Robinette, and Vlad, while the worst ones are Ogre, Athena, and Spaceman. Note that RNG plays a massive part in each and every run, so don’t write off a character just because you were unlucky with your rolls or went with a suboptimal build.

Megabonk Weapons Tier List

S
Aura weapon in Megabonk
Aura
Aegis weapon in Megabonk
Aegis
Flamewalker weapon in Megabonk
Flamewalker
Dexecutioner weapon in Megabonk
Dexecutioner
Katana weapon in Megabonk
Katana
Dice weapon in Megabonk
Dice
Blood Magic weapon in Megabonk
Blood Magic
Lightning Staff weapon in Megabonk
Lightning Staff
Bananarang weapon in Megabonk
Bananarang
Corrupted Sword weapon in Megabonk
Corrupted Sword
Bow weapon in Megabonk
Bow
A
Revolver weapon in Megabonk
Revolver
Frostwalker weapon in Megabonk
Frostwalker
Bone weapon in Megabonk
Bone
Axe weapon in Megabonk
Axe
Sniper Rifle weapon in Megabonk
Sniper Rifle
Poison weapon in Megabonk
Poison Flask
Hero Sword weapon in Megabonk
Hero Sword
B
Slutty Rocket weapon in Megabonk
Slutty Rocket
Firestaff weapon in Megabonk
Firestaff
Shotgun weapon in Megabonk
Shotgun
Sword weapon in Megabonk
Sword
Black Hole weapon in Megabonk
Black Hole
Dragon's Breath weapon in Megabonk
Dragon’s Breath
C
Tornado weapon in Megabonk
Tornado
Space Noodle weapon in Megabonk
Space Noodle
Chunkers weapon in Megabonk
Chunkers
Wireless Dagger weapon in Megabonk
Wireless Dagger
Mines weapon in Megabonk
Mines

S Tier: The best weapons in Megabonk and the ones used in all the meta builds. These are the weapons that you want to use, and most of the time, nothing but them.

A Tier: Okay weapons that can work but are seldom seen in high-scoring runs. It’s generally better to stick with S-tier weapons than with these.

B Tier: Potentially useful weapons that, depending on your build, can perform to some degree. However, in 99% cases, they will not.

C Tier: Extremely bad weapons that are borderline useless or so niche that there is no reason to go for them.

In the tier list above, we ranked all weapons in Megabonk based on their overall strength and versatility. Generally, Aura, Aegis, and Flamewalker are the three weapons that you can use on any character/build because of their sheer DPS/utility.

Other meta weapons, such as Dexecutioner, Dice, Katana, Blood Magic, Bananarang, Bow, and Corrupted Sword, are all weapons used by the meta characters and are all extremely good DPS options. Lightning Staff is also really good and viable on all characters. All weapons that are in the A/B/C-tier are suboptimal and seldom, if ever, seen in high-scoring runs.

Megabonk Tomes Tier List

S
XP Tome in Megabonk
XP
Cursed Tome in Megabonk
Cursed
Luck Tome in Megabonk
Luck
Damage Tome in Megabonk
Damage
Cooldown Tome in Megabonk
Cooldown
A
Quantity Tome in Megabonk
Quantity
Precision Tome in Megabonk
Precision
Bloody Tome in Megabonk
Bloody
Size Tome in Megabonk
Size
B
Thorns Tome in Megabonk
Thorns
Shield Tome in Megabonk
Shield
Golden Tome in Megabonk
Golden
Armor Tome in Megabonk
Armor
Evasion Tome in Megabonk
Evasion
Duration Tome in Megabonk
Duration
Projectile Speed Tome in Megabonk
Projectile Speed
C
Knockback Tome in Megabonk
Knockback
HP Tome in Megabonk
HP
Agility Tome in Megabonk
Agility
Chaos Tome in Megabonk
Chaos
Regen Tome in Megabonk
Regen
Silver Tome in Megabonk
Silver
Attraction Tome in Megabonk
Attraction

S Tier: The overall best and most versatile tomes in Megabonk. You can run them in every single run.

A Tier: Very strong tomes that are often better than the S-tier ones, depending on your build. However, they aren’t best in slot for every build.

B Tier: Situational tomes that can be good or even OP for certain builds/characters, but are really bad otherwise.

C Tier: Bad tomes that aren’t worth using at all.

In the tier list above, we ranked all tomes in Megabonk based on their overall usefulness for every build. XP, Cursed, Luck, and Damage/Cooldown are the five best-in-slot options for almost every build that is targeting a respectable leaderboard placement.

However, depending on your weapons and whether or not you want to use Cursed, you can also opt for Precision, Bloody, Size, and Quantity. All other tomes either apply to very few weapons to make them viable, or are just useless (C-tier mostly).

Megabonk Items Tier List

S
Joe's Dagger item in Megabonk
Joe’s Dagger
Giant Fork item in Megabonk
Giant Fork
Spicy Meatball item in Megabonk
Spicy Meatball
Big Bonk item in Megabonk
Big Bonk
Overpowered Lamp item in Megabonk
Overpowered Lamp
Ice Cube item in Megabonk
Ice Cube
Anvil item in Megabonk
Anvil
Sucky Magnet item in Megabonk
Sucky Magnet
Chonkplate item in Megabonk
Chonkplate