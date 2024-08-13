Locked Roblox Trello Link (August 2024)

If you’re a fan of anime and soccer, then you’ll no doubt be familiar with Blue Lock. And if you are playing this unique Roblox experience, you definitely need our Locked Roblox Trello link. In the board, you will find all the information you need to score goals and proceed in the game without problems. Keep reading to access it!

Locked Roblox Trello Link

Click here to access the Locked Roblox Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on August 13, 2024.

At the moment of writing, the Trello board is public so you can access it without the need to create an account. Still, if you wish to do so, you can easily add the Locked Trello board to your dashboard for easy access, whenever you want quick information on the game.

What Is On The Locked Roblox Trello Board?

The board will first explain to you the main mechanics of the game, along with the controls, in case you need a refresher on how to play. Then, we move on to the important information, such as the column on the game features. This one contains cards that explain each game mechanic in detail, such as Slide Tackle and Dribbling. These are necessary moves that you need to learn to win matches.

Then, there are columns focusing on weapons, with single cards with details and stats on attacks such as Emperor and Serpent, Next is a column on traits, explaining how each one works such as Ambidextrous, Puppeteer, and Quick Draw.

Finally, you get basic explanations on Faces, such as how the aura reflects in your players’ eyes, what each gamepass contains, and how much it costs. The board is constantly updated, so if you can’t currently find the information you need, you should check back in the following days.

