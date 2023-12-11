How to Use Lethal Company Skinwalkers Mod

Just because it sounds like a friend doesn't mean it is one.

Skinwalkers are a part of Navajo culture that has inspired many literary and TV pieces, and now they can appear in Lethal Company, too! Monsters can only learn to mimic your friends’ voices for now, but regardless, here is how to use the Skinwalkers mod for Lethal Company.

How Does the Skinwalkers Mod Work in Lethal Company

The Skinwalkers mod for Lethal Company enables hostile creatures to repeat the voice lines that your teammates used during gameplay. If you want to spice up your gameplay, this is probably one of the most fun mods you can use.

Skinwalkers is a client-side mod, meaning everyone in the lobby has to have this mod installed and voice chat enabled in-game to use its features. If you are concerned about the audio clips taking up space on your hard drive, don’t worry, as they’ll get deleted automatically.

How to Install the Skinwalkers Mod for Lethal Company

The easiest way to install the Skinwalkers mod is by using a mod-loading app such as r2modman or the Thunderstore App on Overwolf. We will use r2modman for this guide as it doesn’t require you to have Overwolf on your PC.

If you have Overwolf, download the Thunderstore app from the store and skip to step 2. Both of these apps look basically the same, so use whichever one is easier to download and install.

Install r2modman from the Tunderstore Click on Manual Download, and once it’s done, run the r2modman setup. Open the r2modman app and select Lethal Company as your game Open the r2modman app and search for Lethal Company. Hover over the game and select it. On the profile selection screen, click on Select Profile to proceed with the default one. Search for and install the Skinwalkers mod Search for Skinwalkers and download the mod created by RugbugRedfern. Once prompted, download all of its dependencies as well. Launch Lethal Company with mods Click on Start Modded in the upper left corner to launch the game with mods.

How to Configure Skinwalker Behavior

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To edit the Skinwalker behavior:

Switch to the Config editor on the left side of the r2modman app. Now choose the “BepInEx\config\RugbugRedfern.SkinwalkerMod.cfg” file Click on Edit Config. Change values how you like them. You can decide which monsters will imitate your crewmates’ voices and how frequent the audio playbacks will be. Click “Save” on the top right to save the changes.

Now, not only can your friends have mic issues, but monsters, too! Anyway, that should cover everything you need in order to use the Skinwalker mod in Lethal Company. If you are interested in more Lethal Company guides like this one, be sure to check out the links we provided below.