Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS4?

Marvel’s Spider-Man initially released on the PlayStation 4, setting up the stage for Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ journey. But now that we’ve entered the modern age of gaming, some wonder if Spider-Man 2 will be available on the PS4 as more titles arrive exclusively on the next-gen consoles. We’re here to explain what systems will feature the latest installment from Insomniac Games, including PC and Xbox.

Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release on PS4?

As a PS5 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not be released on the PS4, as the game was built with next-gen mechanics. It also doesn’t seem like the title will ever be on this console in the future, given that there are no plans set in motion.

When the official gameplay trailer dropped, the PlayStation Blog indicated that the production was “only possible on PlayStation 5 console,” suggesting that it was not made for the older generation. Although you can expect some brand-new features, there will still be a few elements from the original that have worked in the past.

For example, the PlayStation Blog has revealed that the Quick Time Event (QTE) Autocomplete and Chase Assist mechanics from the PS4 version will return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. These features have also been expanded upon for a more accessible experience, including options to customize shortcuts and Enemy Damage.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PC?

Since the first installment launched on platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store, it is likely that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will eventually arrive on PC. Based on previous launches, it will presumably be released as a remastered version on PC, but it will take some time in order to make the transition a success.

If you look at past releases, the PC version didn’t launch until roughly three years after Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 debut. Thus, you may need to wait a while to access the next entry through this route.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to Xbox?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not arrive on Xbox consoles, given that the games have only been available on PlayStation and PC. You can also consider the fact that the titles are exclusive to PlayStation users, nor has an Insomniac Games entry ever made the crossover.

Now that you know Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not be available for the PS4, you can learn more about the game by checking out the PS5 bundle. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.