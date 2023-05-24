When Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Come Out? Answered

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the journey of Insomniac Games’ massively successful take on the iconic comic. By far Sony’s biggest first-party heavy hitter of the 2023 calendar year, gamers have been chomping at the bit to see who Peter Parker and Miles Morales take on next. Now that we’ve finally gotten to see a significant amount of gameplay, here’s when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out.

During the PlayStation Showcase 2023, Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch sometime in Fall 2023. Unlike the previous entries in the series, this title will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5. However, the publisher only offered a vague release window, stopping short of acknowledging the game’s exact release date.

Alongside the release date announcement, Sony offered up a 10-minute gameplay demo to close out its show. We got a look at Peter’s Venom Symbiote suit, the switching mechanic that allows players to jump between Peter and Miles, and one of the game’s significant new villains, Kraven the Hunter. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is looking like a love letter to its source material, and it’s sure to offer plenty of excitement once its inevitable release date comes around.

