Konami’s Worst Kept Secret is True: Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater Remake is Coming to PS5

Image Source: Konami via PlayStation

After years of hushed whispers, the cat is out of the bag: Konami is indeed bringing Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater to the next generation.

With reports from VGC on the project’s existence circulating as early as October 2021, it only seemed a matter of time until the word was made official. As part of May’s PlayStation Showcase 2023, we caught a quick glimpse of this reimagining of a PS2 classic.

Set in the lush undergrowth of the Soviet Union, we see a brief yet intense sampling of the food chain before Naked Snake emerges from the muck, looking 90% badass and 10% displeased that he’s ruined his favorite jumpsuit.

A PlayStation-appropriate triangle appears in the sky, and the title card confirms that tactical espionage action is indeed coming to PS5. It is worth noting, this triangle in the name likely indicates that this game will be known as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Despite the moniker, however, not a single snake was eaten.

There’s no official word yet on when we can expect this stealthy action romp, nor is there any indication whether or not it will be landing on other platforms. At the very least, we can look forward to seeing how everyone’s favorite svelte spy will look in glorious 4K.

To tide us over until then, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, Volume 1 has also been confirmed for an Autumn 2023 release on PS5. It contains the iconic original trilogy, which had been recently removed from digital storefronts in anticipation of its reveal. For such a stealthy guy, Snake seems to pop up all over the place, doesn’t he?

