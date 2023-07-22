How to Pre-Order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle

San Diego Comic Con always has some of the best reveals of the year for gaming as well as film and comics, and 2023 has been no different. Sony and Insomniac used the event as an opportunity to show off a little bit more of their take on Venom in the new sequel, but they also showed off the new PS5 console bundle that will be releasing for the game.

While the console was given its own trailer highlighting the design, details were not perfectly clear as to exactly how to get your hands on the limited edition console and console covers. To clear things up just a little bit, here’s how to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 edition of the PS5.

How Can You Pre-Order the Spider-Man 2 PS5?

If you’re looking to pick up a bundle for yourself, you’ll have to wait until July 28 to place a pre-order, and the game still doesn’t launch until October 20. With the bundle will come a voucher that will have a code to redeem the game, and with it will be all of the standard pre-order bonuses for Spider-Man 2, being suits and early-unlock skill points.

The bundle will be available for purchase from the PlayStation store, along with “selected retailers,” which likely refers to the usual retailers that have carried Sony’s consoles in the past. In the past this has been Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and GameStop, but none of these retailers were confirmed with the console.

The price of the bundle has also not been confirmed by Sony, but given the prices of the Final Fantasy XVI PS5 bundle and the God of War Ragnarok bundle, it’s reasonable to assume that the console will be anywhere from $569.99 to $599.99. The limited edition status of the console will surely play a role in the price, so it’s more likely to be on the high end of that range.

The Spider-Man edition of the PS4 that launched with the first game was sold out almost immediately at online retailers, so it’s likely to be another victim of scalping like the first one was. Unless there has been serious work done to prevent people from buying the majority of early stock of consoles, they’ll most likely sell out quickly and be resold for a much higher price.

Those are all the major details as to how to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle. The game is officially set to release on October 20, 2023 on PS5, so be sure to keep checking back for more guides and features.