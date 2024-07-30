Immortal Adventure: Wukong Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 We found a new code!

Are you trying to get the new mythical hero but are out of rolls? We know how you feel, and we’ve got just what you need. Redeem these Immortal Adventure: Wukong codes to get extra resources and finally upgrade that hero lineup of yours!

All Active Immortal Adventure: Wukong Codes

WELCOMEDC : Golden Chest, 10 Advanced Refine Stones, 10,000 Silver (New)

: Golden Chest, 10 Advanced Refine Stones, 10,000 Silver VIP777 : 2 Golden Chests, 2 Jade Rings, 200 Ingots

: 2 Golden Chests, 2 Jade Rings, 200 Ingots VIP888 : 2 Golden Chests, 3 Jade Rings, 200 Ingots

: 2 Golden Chests, 3 Jade Rings, 200 Ingots VIP999 : 188 Ingots

: 188 Ingots VIP666 : 188 Ingots

: 188 Ingots OMEDETO373 : 373 Ingots, Son of Wealth Hero

: 373 Ingots, Son of Wealth Hero ILOVEWUKONG : 2 Golden Chests, Jade Ring, 10,000 Silver

: 2 Golden Chests, Jade Ring, 10,000 Silver CELEBRATEWK : Random Gem Bag, Jade Ring, 100 Ingots

: Random Gem Bag, Jade Ring, 100 Ingots CONGRATS61: Golden Chest, Jade Ring, 200 Ingots

Expired Immortal Adventure: Wukong Codes

HAPPYDAY

FREESSR722

MON715SSR

LUCKYDAY

RANDOM0701

PERFECTMOON

GREATMOON

STARTWITHSSR

FRESHMONDAY

Image Source: PLAY BEST PTE LTD via Twinfinite

How to Claim Codes in Immortal Adventure: Wukong

Open Immortal Adventure: Wukong on your device. Reach level 5 to unlock the code redemption option. Click on your avatar in the top left. Click on Gift Code at the bottom. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press Confirm to redeem the code and get the freebies.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

On some devices, copy-pasting the codes is bugged out, and you’ll have to type them out yourself. By doing that, there is a chance you’ll make a spelling mistake. So, double-check your spelling before claiming each code so you don’t waste time retyping them.

Also, it could be that the code you tried to redeem has expired or was already claimed on your account. If either of these things happens, you’ll get an appropriate in-game notification.

How to Find Immortal Adventure: Wukong Codes

The only good place to look for codes is the official IAW Discord server. There, you’ll find a channel named “cd-keys,” where the developers publish new codes. However, some codes are missing there, and if you want to have a complete list at your disposal, bookmarking this post instead is the way to go.

That is all we’ve got on IAW codes and how to claim them in-game. To always have codes for this and other popular mobile titles at your disposal, make sure to bookmark the Codes section on our website.

