Metal Slug: Awakening Tier List (July 2024)

Are you looking for an accurate Metal Slug: Awakening tier list? Well, you’re in the right place then. We’ve analyzed all the characters and sorted them from best to worst. Also, we’ll look to add weapons, accessories, cores, and vehicles as well to make this tier list as complete as possible. Stay tuned for that!

Metal Slug: Awakening Character Tier List

Further below are notes on each character’s ranking. Know that Metal Slug: Awakening has just been released globally and that the meta isn’t the same as on CN or SEA, where there are many more characters. As new characters are released, we’ll evaluate them and add them to the list.

Also, you’ve probably realized while playing the game that weapons, cores, and other equipment hugely influence how a character performs, meaning even a C-tier character can be better than an S-tier one if you’ve got their best weapon, accessory, and cores equipped. So, the only thing you should really focus on is min-maxing what you have available, and the difference between characters will only become apparent once you get them decked out.

S Tier Metal Slug: Awakening Characters

Scarlett — Even though she is weaker than Lyla, Scarlett is still a top-tier DPS right now. Her tennis balls are just too good for dealing with bosses and various stationary enemies.

— Even though she is weaker than Lyla, Scarlett is still a top-tier DPS right now. Her tennis balls are just too good for dealing with bosses and various stationary enemies. Lyla — Lyla is arguably the strongest Firepower character in MSA right now. Her bombs deal great damage, and the Elite Puffer she summons basically doubles your DPS. Focus on getting her as soon as possible.

— Lyla is arguably the strongest Firepower character in MSA right now. Her bombs deal great damage, and the Elite Puffer she summons basically doubles your DPS. Focus on getting her as soon as possible. Marco Rossi — Marco is not only the most legendary character in the Metal Slug franchise but one of the strongest Firepower characters in Metal Slug: Awakening right now. Getting and upgrading his specialized weapons and accessories is easy, making him worth using throughout the game.

A Tier Metal Slug: Awakening Characters

Trevor Spacey — Trevor is a really strong DPS, but only once uses his ultimate. I wouldn’t focus on getting him over Lyla or Scarlett.

— Trevor is a really strong DPS, but only once uses his ultimate. I wouldn’t focus on getting him over Lyla or Scarlett. Eva Glenn — Eva is one of the best boss-slayers in Metal Slug: Awakening. Almost all teams built around her, as the Firepower character, seem to be performing really well at the moment.

— Eva is one of the best boss-slayers in Metal Slug: Awakening. Almost all teams built around her, as the Firepower character, seem to be performing really well at the moment. Eri Kasamoto — Despite being a Spec-Ops, Eri is one of the best characters regarding damage output. That’s because she requires very little time on-field to pop her whole kit and apply the DoTs, and thus, she allows you to use your main firepower character for longer.

— Despite being a Spec-Ops, Eri is one of the best characters regarding damage output. That’s because she requires very little time on-field to pop her whole kit and apply the DoTs, and thus, she allows you to use your main firepower character for longer. Nadia Cassel — Nadia’s healing and DMG buffs are invaluable for both PvP and PvE. Plus, once you unlock her 3rd talent, she can resurrect dead teammates, which can often clutch you rounds against stronger PvP opponents.

— Nadia’s healing and DMG buffs are invaluable for both PvP and PvE. Plus, once you unlock her 3rd talent, she can resurrect dead teammates, which can often clutch you rounds against stronger PvP opponents. Fio Germi — When decked out with a proper accessory, weapon, and cores, Fio can be a real menace. The buffs she provides from the food drops are just too good. Plus, she uses bazookas, and those are broken for PvP.

B Tier Metal Slug: Awakening Characters

Tarma Roving — Tarma provides you with a RoF and Summon DMG bonus, and his DPS is solid. However, his own summon isn’t that great, and his shields are rarely needed except for PvP.

— Tarma provides you with a RoF and Summon DMG bonus, and his DPS is solid. However, his own summon isn’t that great, and his shields are rarely needed except for PvP. Violet — Violet is a very solid DPS option on the CN/SEA versions of Metal Slug: Awakening. However, getting her in the global version isn’t possible right now, and gauging her exact strength for PvP and PvE content is difficult.

— Violet is a very solid DPS option on the CN/SEA versions of Metal Slug: Awakening. However, getting her in the global version isn’t possible right now, and gauging her exact strength for PvP and PvE content is difficult. Gru Kang — Gru Kang is a Spec-Ops character who is mostly about buffing his allies, and he does that well. However, the ring he summons can be useless in some situations, especially against PvP comps that can prevent you from getting close.

C Tier Metal Slug: Awakening Characters

Haran — Haran’s a Spec-Ops, and his team bonuses aren’t that great. Plus, the stun he gives you is really only useful for very few modes, as raw DPS is king basically everywhere.

Now that you’ve gone through our tier list, you should have a much easier time deciding on which characters you should use in Metal Slug: Awakening. Also, stay tuned to Twinfinite to stay up-to-date on the state of the meta in other popular action RPGs, including Astra: Knights of Veda, Nexus: Nebula Echoes, and ZZZ.

