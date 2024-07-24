Nexus: Nebula Echoes Tier List – Class Guide (July 2024)

The most important decision you’ll have to make when starting out in an MMO is choosing your class; this is especially true if the only way of trying out a different class is by making a new character. If you want to spare yourself that trouble, check out our Nexus: Nebula Echoes class guide and tier list below.

Nexus: Nebula Echoes Class Tier List

Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED

Before we dive into the details of each class, know that almost all skills, damage numbers, and stats on all classes are the same by default. So, there will be little difference in their apparent DPS and tankiness. However, certain classes have better range or their skill animations are more fluid, making them more interesting to play. So, that will be the main ranking factor in this guide. Anyway, without further ado, let’s dive into the ranking.

Ranking Class Name S Arcanist A Akimbo Gunner B Swordfighter, Sacred Ringster C Umbrellist

S Tier – Arcanist

Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite

Arcanist (Diva) has the longest range of all classes in Nexus: Nebula Echoes, making her the best for clearing PvE content. For PvP, though, it doesn’t matter as all classes perform fairly the same, and the only thing that’ll prevent you from climbing high isn’t your class choice but CP.

A Tier – Akimbo Gunner

Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite

Akimbo Gunner has two variants: Hacker and Shadow; the only difference between these two is character gender. I’ve put Gunner in A tier as it has a bit lower range than Arcanist. However, its skills do look a bit cooler.

B Tier – Swordfighter

Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite

There are three melee classes in Nexus: Nebula Echoes, and in my opinion, Swordfighter is the most athletic of them all. You can either select Venator or Nebula, the only difference being the gender, of course.

B Tier – Sacred Ringster

Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite

Sacred Ringster (Boxerina) seems to be one of the most popular classes, along with the Swordfighter. Her attacks are athletic, and the range of her skills is respectable for a melee character. She also has really cool skins you can unlock later on.

C Tier – Umbrellist

Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite Image Source: MAGIC NETWORK LIMITED via Twinfinite

Even though Umbrellist (Samurai) has a similar range as the other two melee classes, his skins are just ugly. Plus, his skill animations look much worse than those of the Swordfighter and the Sacred Ringster. Still, this is a game where CP and your build matter the most, so if you actually do like his style, don’t let his ranking dissuade you.

That concludes our rundown and tier list of all classes in Nexus: Nebula Echoes. Do note that this is our opinion and that the most important thing you should examine when picking a class is how cool it feels to you.

