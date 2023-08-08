How to Use Rune of the Wolf in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

After saving Halsin from the Goblin Camp, you will acquire the Rune of the Wolf from Rath in Baldur’s Gate 3. This unique item is one of the keys to accessing the Druids’ Vault in Emerald Grove, and you can obtain several treasures from this location. Unfortunately, opening the entrance may be quite confusing to some players, so here’s a guide on how to do it!

How to Get to the Druids’ Vault in BG3

The entrance to the Druids’ Vault is in the Enclave Library in Emerald Grove. You need to head northeast until you enter a room where an infected Drow body and a wolf sculpture are located. Around the statue are four stone pedestals; three hold their runes, while the right pedestal is missing a rune.

To open the entrance, you can click on the empty socket and access the Combine Item menu. Next, you must open your inventory by pressing I on your keyboard and dragging the Rune of the Wolf into the available slot. Finally, press Confirm to put the item into the empty socket.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The last step you must do is to interact with the four pedestals. During my playthrough, I started from the Rune of the Wolf and went counterclockwise to activate all runes. If you do it correctly, the wolf statue will move and reveal a spiral staircase into the Druids’ Vault.

Inside the hidden chamber, you will discover numerous loot, but the most important one is the glaive named Sorrow. This gear is a two-handed melee weapon that grants the Ensnaring Strike skill, which summons thorny vines that has a chance to Ensnare the target.

Now that you know how to use the Rune of the Wolf, consider checking out other Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twinfinite. While you’re still in the area, I suggest heading northwest to find the fiery Tiefling named Karlach. She’s been hunted by various people and is quite wary of strangers, but you can still convince her to join your party.