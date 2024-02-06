How to Unlock Season Pass in Foamstars

Much like any multiplayer game, popular or not, Foamstars has a season pass you can work through to earn cool in-game cosmetics and skins. To grab some of the more exclusive skins, here’s how to unlock the season pass in Foamstars.

There are premium and free versions of the Foamstars battle pass, much like you’ll find in games like Fortnite. The free version gives you a reward for every few levels you complete, but the premium pass unlocks cool cosmetic content at every level.

How to Get Premium Pass in Foamstars

Much like anything you’ll want to buy in Foamstars, whether that be skins or emotes, you can find the Season Pass in Foamstars by heading to the Akimbo Akimbo shop in your main base, to the left of where you spawn.

Once you’ve pressed circle to enter the shop, you’ll see the Season Pass tab in the bottom right of the screen, so select that.

That will take you to the screen that shows the rewards you’ll unlock at each level of the pass, and whether each reward is for the premium or free version of the pass, as well as your progression through the current tier.

If you want to buy the premium version, all you need to do is press triangle, which brings up the Season Pass in the PS Store. All you need to do to buy it is complete the purchase as you would anything else on the store.

Foamstars Premium Season Pass Price

As for how much you’ll need to spend to unlock the Premium Pass in Foamstars, you’re looking at $4.99, which is quite reasonably priced in the world of battle passes and season passes.

Since the game is free for PS Plus members at launch, in February 2024, you may be more inclined to spend the money for the season pass, since the game is free to a degree otherwise. The skins themselves, when bought separately, are pretty expensive too.

A lot of players will be jumping into Foamstars to check it out at launch, so buying the Season Pass and equipping the free skins will help you stand out in Bath Vegas and the battle arena.