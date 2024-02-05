PlayStation has announced its exclusive third-person shooter called Foamstars. It will launch directly onto PlayStation Plus, which means that subscribers will get the chance to acquire the game without extra charge. Here you can find the Foamstars PS Plus release time countdown.

When is Foamstars Coming to PS Plus?

Image Source: Square Enix

The official release date of Foamstars is February 6, 2024. The exact release time is at 12 AM CT on the said date. It’s confirmed on the PlayStation Store page of Foamstars.

If you’re a PC gamer and hope to play Foamstars, we have to disappoint you for now. It’s a PlayStation-exclusive game, which means it’s available only on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

After the official launch, Foamstars will be available for PS Plus subscribers for one month. So, if you’re a subscriber, you can get the game on PS Plus at no extra cost from February 6 to March 4, 2024.

Starting from March 5, 2024, the price of Foamstars will be around $31. But if you are a PS Plus subscriber, don’t worry, because if you got the game during the free period, you can continue to play as long as you remain a subscriber. Just make sure that your subscription is active at the beginning of February!

What is Foamstars?

Foamstars is a third-person multiplayer shooter by Square Enix, the company known as the creators of the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series. It’s a 4v4 party game, akin to Splatoon. The developers enabled beta testing back in September 2023.

The main tool is, as the game title suggests, foam. Players can use it to attack their enemies, defend themselves from the attacks, but also to build. You can choose between eight different characters, each with unique skills and foam guns. We also know there are three game modes available in Foamstars.

That’s all you need to know about the release date of Foamstars on PS Plus. You don’t have to wait much longer, because the game is just around the corner. We are sure that PlayStation users who enjoy lighter versions of shooter games will simply love Foamstars. So, let’s start the foam party!