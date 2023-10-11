Is PlayStation Network Down? How To Check If PlayStation Plus Is Working

All the ways to check the status of PlayStation Network in one place.

If you’re currently experiencing issues accessing the PlayStation Network Store or having weird online game problems, it might not be only happening to you. We have all the information you need to diagnose any PlayStation Network connectivity issues and check to see if it is down completely.

Is PlayStation Network Down?

As of 4:00 PM ET on Oct. 11, PlayStation Network is seeing a heavy number of reports on Downdetector indicating widespread issues. As of 4:11 PM ET, the reports had climbed to over 8,000. The PlayStation Status page doesn’t acknowledge any current issues, but several comments on the Downdetector page mention problems involving maintaining parties.

We will keep an eye on everything PlayStation and update this guide when things seem like they have started to even out.

How To Check if PlayStation Plus Is Working

The easiest step to take is to go to the PlayStation Network page on Downdetector. This site is useful because it gathers reports from users. That means it is usually a much faster way to figure out something is going wrong instead of waiting for official confirmation.

If you’d like to check on the status from the source, you can do that from your PS5 or PS4. Go to Settings, select ‘Network’ and choose ‘View Status of PlayStation Network Services.’

Selecting this option will open a web browser page on the PlayStation website with a full breakdown of PSN services. This provides information on whether the service is up and running with a full breakdown of any issues encountered. It will also provide information on how Sony is responding to potential issues.

The next step is to check your own internet connection for any potential issues, which you can do via the ‘Test connection’ option. Failing that, you should visit the official PlayStation Twitter account to make sure that they’re aware of ongoing issues.

Be sure to bookmark this guide to help you in the future if you are experiencing any issues with the PlayStation Network. Once things are back up and running, check out our links below for coverage of PlayStation games you might be interested in trying.