Sony Shares Price & Release Window Details for PlayStation Portal Remote Player

Earlier this year in May, Sony Interactive Entertainment teased its upcoming remote play device, the PlayStation Portal, but now the company is sharing more information on the product. It’s set to launch later this year for $199.99 USD, but no information has been given as to when pre-orders will begin.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The remote play device features an 8-inch LCD display capable of 1080p at 60 FPS, along with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller. These features should allow for the same smooth, fluid gameplay that you can expect from the PS5, now over your Wi-Fi connection.

Along with the PlayStation Portal, Sony will also be releasing the Pulse Elite and the Pulse Explore, a headset and set of earbuds respectively, designed for use with PlayStation Link. This is supposed to provide lossless and low-latency sound while gaming through a wireless USB adapter that can be used with other devices as well.

The PlayStation Portal is set to release later this year for $199.99, with the Pulse Elite headset priced at $149.99 and the Pulse Explore Earbuds priced at $199.99. No exact date has been given, but pre-orders will occur prior to the official release.

