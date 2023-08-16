Sony’s new console has quickly established itself as a powerhouse for JRPGs, and this year is continuing to look really strong for the genre. Here are the best PS5 JRPGs to play in 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI appears to be one of the more polarizing games in the series. Either you love it or you hate it, and its Game of Thrones-esque story and aesthetic might be a little off-putting to folks who have always enjoyed the more whimsical side of the franchise.

Still, regardless of how you might feel about it, there’s no denying that Final Fantasy XVI is easily one of the best JRPGs you can play on the PS5 right now. The action combat system is incredibly smooth and fluid, but it never feels quite as floaty as Kingdom Hearts III or Final Fantasy XV. The characters themselves are genuinely compelling as well, with incredibly setpieces and boss fights that put most other games to shame.

It’s worth noting that unlike most other RPGs these days, you might be pleased to hear that Final Fantasy XVI doesn’t have to be a 100 hour affair. It’s actually a fairly linear game, and really not that huge of a commitment, making it one of the easier games to play on this list.

Persona 5 Royal

Image Source: Atlus

You know what is a 100-hour affair, though? Persona 5 Royal. Still, it’s on every best RPG list for a reason. It’s a genuinely good game.

I don’t think it’s the best Persona game –not by a long shot– but it certainly is a very fun and solid turn-based JRPG that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Where to begin with this one? Persona 5 Royal builds upon the base game by adding two brand new characters that help to flesh out the story even further, while also giving you more opportunities to bond with existing party members.

The dungeons themselves are all unique, complete with a fantastic soundtrack and fast-paced turn-based combat that never gets old.

Dragon Quest XI

Image Source: Square Enix

Dragon Quest is as classic as it gets, but somehow, Dragon Quest XI never feels dated. In fact, it even feels quite refreshing.

We loved DQ XI back when it first released on the PS4, we loved it even more on the Switch, and it’s still one of the very best JRPGs you can play on the PS5 today. In terms of gameplay, there are no major surprises here. It’s a classic turn-based JRPG that allows you to swap characters in and out of your party. The characters are the main stars here, and while they may initially come off as one-dimensional tropes, they slowly start to surprise you with more depth and development.

The story isn’t overly complicated, but sometimes simple is better. Simple is nice, it keeps things light.

Octopath Traveler II

Image Source: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler II is just an across-the-board improvement over the first game. The setup remains largely the same, with you recruiting all eight characters slowly while uncovering more of their individual backstories and journeys. The dual classing system is back, with even more options for your to experiment with, and the soundtrack continues to be a total banger.

Whereas the first game fell short in terms of character interactions, Octopath Traveler II tries to make up for that by including new scenes that you can unlock once you’ve progressed through enough of the story for specific characters. The result is an incredibly comfy and beautiful JRPG that also offers quite a bit of combat depth.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake was already pretty damn impressive on the PS4, but it’s been enhanced slightly on Sony’s new console and is definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already. The PS4 version of the game still runs at a stable 30 frames per second, but the loading times have been improved, making for a more fluid gameplay experience.

Not only that, though, the release of Intergrade has also given FFVII Remake a nice performance boost, allowing players to enjoy the game at 60fps. The Episode Intermission DLC is also available now, and it features Yuffie as a playable character as she journeys to Midgar in search of new Materia. There was a lot to enjoy in FFVII Remake, and Episode Intermission just makes it even better.

Final Fantasy XIV

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV quickly became one of the most popular MMORPGs on the market with the release of A Realm Reborn, and things have only gone upwards from then on. The game ran beautifully on PS4, complete with great controller support, and Square Enix is looking to keep things going on the PS5 as well.

FFXIV’s environments have only become more detailed and intricate with the release of each new expansion, and it looks gorgeous on the PS5. It’s a good time to get into the game as well, as the latest Endwalker expansion caps off the Garlean storyline nicely, paving the way for even more exciting adventures to come.

Demon’s Souls

Image Source: Bluepoint Studios

One of the launch titles of the PS5 itself, Demon’s Souls is a fantastic remake of the PS3 classic by From Software. All of the character models and environments have been rebuilt from the ground up, but the combat itself still feels like classic Demon’s Souls. The parrying and attack timings are all the same; it just looks way prettier than you remember it.

Demon’s Souls features an in-depth leveling system, with various different stats you can pour your souls into. There are so many different types of builds to experiment within this game, which means there’s a ton of replay value to look forward to here as well.

Nioh

Image Source: Team Ninja

The Nioh Collection is now available on the PS5, making it perfect for PS5 players who might be looking for more Souls-like games to play after burning through all of the content in Demon’s Souls. Team Ninja’s action RPG is a lot more fast-paced than From Software’s Souls games, but the combat also feels a lot more in-depth and dynamic.

Each weapon type comes with three different weapon stances that you can adopt, and there are extensive skill trees to unlock, along with a ton of different magic spells and items you can use to your advantage in a fight. Both games were already beautiful on PS4, but they look even better on PS5, especially when you stop to admire the little details like the sparks flying off a flame, or the particles that float around in the spirit realms.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

The Yakuza series has always been known as an open-world action RPG series, but Sega surprised fans with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is a turn-based RPG. Instead of beating up your opponents in real-time, you now have to be more strategic about it.

The heart of the Yakuza series is still heavily present here, though, as you can still explore the beautiful city and take on wacky quests as you meet the denizens of Yokohama. It may not be the most graphically impressive JRPG available on the PS5 right now, but it certainly comes with a few perks and enhancements you’d expect from Sony’s latest console, like speedy load times to get you into the action quickly.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22

Image Source: Square Enix

NieR Replicant has been remastered for the PS5, and thank goodness it did, because that original PS3/Xbox 360 release was rough as hell. NieR Replicant ver.1.22 allows players to take control of the brother protagonist this time around instead of the father, and fans can enjoy a complete graphical and combat overhaul.

The game looks much cleaner, and the combat is also a lot faster than the clunky mess that was the original release. Fans will also be happy to hear that new quests and story content have been added into this version of the game, along with a new ending that helps to provide a bit more closure and even continuation with the Automata storyline.

Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware

Elden Ring has been one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in the past five years, and it definitely delivered. The dream team collaboration between George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware has paid off, giving players the chance to explore an incredibly dense and immersive open-world filled with secrets to discover and plenty of bosses to fight.

Souls fans should feel right at home with this one, and even series newbies may find a lot to love here, as there are just so many different ways to progress in Elden Ring that it’s impossible to feel stuck at any one point.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Image Source: Rabbit&Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a pretty exciting one for JRPG fans. It serves as a precursor to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which is meant to be a spiritual successor to the beloved Suikoden series. Rising is a town-building JRPG where players will get to meet tons of flavorful NPCs, explore dungeons, and gather resources to build up their little village.

Classic JRPG fans will find a lot to love here, and it’s also a slightly shorter game than you might expect of most other games in this genre, so you don’t have to worry about it being a huge time commitment.