PS Plus February 2024 Predictions & Release Date

Looking forward to the PS Plus February 2024 games? The free titles available to subscribers on the Essential membership have been consistently high quality in recent months. As such, gamers spend each month thinking about what may come next, with well-placed predictions and a healthy dose of speculation. Let’s dive into it!

PS Plus February 2024 Release Date

While Sony has yet to provide an official release date, the PS Plus February 2024 games will likely release on February 6, 2024. Check out the countdown below to see how long there’s left to wait.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 6 : 2 3 : 0 9 : 5 0

The free titles always tend to release on the first Tuesday of each month, making the 6th all but nailed on for the February 2024 iteration. Sony will provide warnings that the current roster of games (A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World) will soon expire. Then, you’ll know it’s only a short matter of time until the new games land, available to redeem.

PS Plus February 2024 Predictions

Image Source: PlayStation

So far, it’s quite hard to predict the PS Plus games for next month. Sony doesn’t tend to provide any hints leading up to them dropping, so all we can go off is well-placed speculation.

If we had to guess, don’t be surprised if the PS5 remaster of The Last of Us is one of the PS Plus titles. Since the flashy remaster of its sequel arrives in January 2024, giving its predecessor away would be a great way to win over players on the fence.

Aside from that, we’ll likely see a few indie games that gained a cult following, but could use a boost. Something like House Flipper would be a good inclusion, given its sequel recently launched on PC. Other smaller titles like Choo-Choo Charles, The Talos Principle, and Crime Boss: Rockay City could also arrive.

Of course, as soon as we know the confirmed PS Plus games for February 2024, we’ll update this guide. Until then, check out whether Palworld is coming to PlayStation, plus a potential Lethal Company PlayStation release.