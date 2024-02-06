Releasing multiplayer games as a free game for PS Plus members is often a smart tactic. That’s exactly what Square Enix has done with Foamstars. If you’re jumping into the game, here’s how to play with friends in Foamstars to try the action together.

Foamstars‘ main mode sees two teams of four face off against each other, with the winning team being the one to eliminate the star player on the opposing team. Having a squad of four friends will make the action even more enjoyable, and probably a little easier.

How to Invite Friends in Foamstars

Before jumping into a match with friends, you’ll need to invite them to your group. This is Foamstars’ version of a party, because ‘party’ is used for a game mode.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Press Options on PS5 to bring up the main menu, and then choose ‘Social’ from the list on the left of the screen. That’ll then bring up the group you’re currently a leader of, as well as a list of all your friends. Your friends who are online and playing Foamstars will be highlighted, and you’ll be able to invite them.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to do. Invite them to your group and then wait for them to accept it. Once they have done so, you’ll be grouped up and can then head to the helicopter at the end of your base to jump into a match.

You’ll then be grouped together during matchmaking, ensuring that you’re on the same team in Smash the Star mode, which is likely what you’ll be jumping into first.

That’s it there is to know about jumping into the Foamstars action with friends. Hopefully, a lot of people continue to play the game following the launch in PS Plus.