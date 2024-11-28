The key to successful rerolling in King Arthur Legends Rise is not to an create account but to use the guest login feature and then link that to your desired account. In more details, we’ll show you here how to reroll in King Arthur Legends Rise, with all the steps required.

King Arthur Legends Rise Reroll Guide

Step 1: Reach the Summons

Once you start playing, the time to reach your first summons will take about 20 minutes. Here’s what you need to do:

Tap the home screen once you launch the game. Choose to “Sign in as guest” in the NetmarbleID menu. Press the “Agree to all” button once the service access pop-up appears. Download all the required add-ons and start the tutorial. Quickly complete the tutorial section by skipping all the cutscenes. Once you reach the Camelot hub, you’ll receive your first summons at the Lake Avalon area. Skip the “Enter your name” section. Tap the “Special Summon” button in the left-hand menu for legendaries.

Finally, at this point you can start summoning free heroes. You can gain extra summons by claiming rewards in your “Mail” menu and by entering free codes, known as coupons in this game.

Image Source: Netmarble

Step 2: Rerolling and Linking

If you’re not happy with the rolls you got the first time, simply repeat the process listed above after deleting your guest account and creating a new one. Here’s how:

Go to the “Game Settings” menu. Select the “Account” tab. Tap the “Delete Account” button and read the terms. Confirm by pressing “Delete the Account” button. Restart the game and repeat the process again by creating a new guest account as listed above.

In case you’re happy with your rerolls and wish to keep the heroes, then you need to link your guest account to your actual account. Follow these steps:

Go to the “Game Settings” menu. Select the “Account” tab. Tap the “Change Account” button. Select the “Login with Google” option or any other available option to you. Confirm by reading the terms.

If you did everything right, you should see the “Account Connected” message on your screen. After this, use your actual account to login, and your summoned heroes will be preserved in your game.

Best Characters to Reroll for in King Arthur Legends Rise

There are many excellent legendary heroes in the game that should be prioritized for rerolling, including such characters as:

Bedivere : The best attacker in the game with excellent weapon and relic.

: The best attacker in the game with excellent weapon and relic. Merlin : The top choice for late-game control and support.

: The top choice for late-game control and support. Lancelot : Another excellent control hero and the only real alternative to Merlin.

: Another excellent control hero and the only real alternative to Merlin. Arthur: The best non-legendary attacker in the game.

That's everything you need to know on how to reroll in King Arthur Legends Rise. For more guides, check out our King Arthur Legends Rise codes and King Arthur Legends Rise tier list.

