When you get a big open sandbox like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, chances are, you are itching to give all of its systems a try. For those with nimble fingers, there is always the art of thievery, whether it be picking locks or picking the pockets of others. If you need help bypassing those pesky padlocks, here’s how to pick locks and pickpocket in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

If you are returning from the first game, then the lockpicking system in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 should be familiar. But for the newcomers, it can be hard to master. Before you even start, make sure there’s no one around who can see or hear you.

Lockpicking in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

When encountering a locked door or chest, you can start the lockpicking minigame and attempt to open it if you have spare lockpicks. A visual representation of the lock will appear on the screen, and this is what you will need to do:

First, rotate the stick or the mouse to find the correct starting position . A glowing golden orb represents this.

. A represents this. Now, you will have to rotate the lock with L2/LT/D while keeping the orb where it’s supposed to be . This means following the rotation of the lock during the process.

with L2/LT/D while . This means following the rotation of the lock during the process. Get the lock to rotate until the pin reaches the gap, at which point it will open.

The second step is the biggest hurdle for any would-be thief, as you must constantly move the orb in line with the rotation. To make things easier, I recommend you keep trying your luck on locks with Very Easy difficulties, which will help improve your Thievery skill. Get it to about level 20, and the rotating process becomes much more manageable with more margin for error.

Do note that you won’t be able to hit higher difficulty locks from the start, so the sooner you get your Thievery skill up, the better.

How to Get Lockpicks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are several ways to obtain lockpicks to help with your thievery attempts. The first will be looting them from enemies and camps, and they are usually found in bandit camps. Otherwise, you can always purchase more lockpicks in towns with stores. Blacksmiths typically stock them, so they make for a reliable supply.

If you would much rather save on the groschens, head to the Lower Semine Mill, where Miller Kreyzl keeps an infinite supply of lockpicks for you to practice with. You can only get a few each time, so return periodically to stock up.

Picking Pockets in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If your preferred way of getting ill-gotten gains is picking pockets, here’s what you will need to do.

Approach your victim and look at their pouches/belts. This is usually best done on people who are unaware of your presence. Hold down the button for the Rob action. This will start a timer determining how much time you have to ruffle through their belongings. The longer you hold, the more likely the victim will notice you, denoted by the increasingly red meter. Once you are comfortable, let go of the prompt, and a wheel will appear on the screen, showing the potential loot up for grabs. Check out the question mark icons to see what items can be stolen, each requiring a set amount of time deducted from the overall time. Select the items you want to steal and leave yourself enough time to get to the door icon to escape undetected.

Similar to lockpicking, the higher your Thievery skill, the easier the minigame will be. Practice on sleeping NPCs to get yourself familiar with the process.

Best Perks for Lockpicking and Pickpocketing

As you progress your Thievery skill, you will get to unlock more perks that can help make stealing things much easier:

Perks Effects Tool Master Lockpicks are 15% more durable. If a lockpick is broken but you still manage to unlock a lock, a lockpick will be returned to your inventory. Locksmith When picking locks, your Thievery skill is multiplied by three times. Also, when forging items, each successful forging attempt will net you 1-3 lockpicks. Sticky Fingers If you successfully steal any item in the thief minigame, you will always get a few extra groschen. You can also find more money when looting the deceased. Nimble Fingers When in the time-collecting phase of the pickpocketing minigame, you’ll gain time 10% faster. Rapid Flight If you fail to successfully return through the doorway box during the thieving minigame, you won’t steal anything, but your victim won’t notice you. After using the perk, the effect will have a 3 minute cooldown before it can be used again.

That’s everything you need to know about how to pick locks and pickpocket in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to get a horse, and how to find Henry’s lost dog, Mutt.

