With a massive open world and plenty of nooks and crannies to explore, doing so on foot in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will take far too much time and effort. Thankfully, while you can hoof it like a peasant, there is also the option of traveling on a horse in the game, but the caveat is that you need to get yourself a steed first. This guide will show exactly just how to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Getting a Horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

When it comes to getting a horse, there are two methods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the first will be to steal a temporary horse, while the other more permanent option is to reunite Henry with Pebbles.

Stealing a Temporary Horse

Having a horse means you can get around faster, have more space to hoard more items, and can even engage in horseback combat. It will require a certain level of progress before you can get back with Pebbles, so the quickest option is to steal a horse.

You can look around the world, but a sure bet is to head to the southern parts of Troskowitz. Here, you’ll find horses just going about their business. Once you are sure no one is looking, you can steal one and ride off into the sunset. You can also attempt to steal Pepik from the gamemaster Vostatek from the Lackey side quest, but that is much harder to do with many witnesses around.

Horses whose owners are killed are the easier targets, so when on your travels, keep your eyes peeled for victims of bandits and other unsavory characters. It’s worth noting that if you do steal a horse, you’ll have to manually keep track of it, and it won’t answer your whistle and come as and when. It is a temporary solution at best.

You can choose to transfer the ownership of a stolen horse by visiting the nomad camp in the west and talking to Horse Handler Mikolai. He will require a decent amount of Groschen to help you with this task, so make sure you are packing the coins.

Reuniting With Henry’s Horse, Pebbles

A more permanent and reliable solution is to get back Pebbles, the horse that was lost after the events of the early game. To do so, head to Semine, which can be found southwest of Troskowitz via the main road. Once you are there, explore the castle and find the horse trader on the far side. Pebbles will be here waiting for you to claim it back.

Speak to him, and depending on your skill at talking, you can either get Pebbles back for free, or pay a fee to get your horse back. Either way, your mount will now be yours, and while its stats aren’t that great compared to the other horses for sale, it won’t cost you as much.

Stick with Pebbles long enough, and it will also grant a special perk, Good Old Pebbles, which increases its stats and elevates it to become one of the better mounts in the game. Otherwise, you are always free to buy a different mount or choose to use Herring, another horse that is a reward from the For Whom the Bell Tolls quest.

You can always compare the stats of your mount and another by inspecting the horse, this will also tell you the value of the horse and if it makes sense to make the switch.

And there’s all you need to know about how to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to lockpick and pickpocket, and how to find Mutt.

