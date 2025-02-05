Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Review – Medieval Roleplaying of the Highest Order

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on PS5

Being able to immerse yourself in a game world entirely is a selling point that many games purport to have, but perhaps none come as close as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For the sequel to the 2018 action role-playing epic, Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have gone several steps further, building on the foundations of a world teeming with potential, and fleshing it out in ways that would make fans of medieval life as satisfied as the aristocracy.

Picking up after the events of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the sequel has been designed so newcomers can jump right in without feeling lost. But for returning players, there are certainly bits and pieces that help reconnect you to Henry’s rise from blacksmith’s son to a worthy warrior, one who will play his role in an unforgiving world of politics, shadowy plans, and the conflicts of the realm.

More importantly, Henry is a character that is free for the player to interpret in this sandbox open world. Play him like a true knight, and your burgeoning reputation will do you good in the eyes of the law and the people, giving you more leeway should you make a mistake. Behave like a knave, however, and it won’t be long before guards and the militia come for your head. Paying a fine or spending time behind bars is all fine and dandy, until you go too far and get executed for your crimes. Of course, many players will likely exist in the gray areas in between, veering between good and evil, and that’s the true beauty of a game like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

It’s a testament to the worldbuilding that I have spent many of my early hours exploring the countryside, taking in the sights and interacting with the many NPCs that go about their business. It brings a sense of calm just being part of the world, and you can go further by experimenting with the systems at play. You could start earning coins through actual blacksmithing work, which is always satisfying, browse through the various wares and haggle for reasonable prices, get into underground fighting rings and show your might, or try your hand at thievery to get the blood pumping. This is life as you will it, further entrenching you into Bohemia.

In fact, it is safe to say that no other game pays as much attention to the tiny details, such as whether you have taken a bath, or have armor on that affects your visibility, noise, and much more. It is not for show either, as interactions can take a different turn based on these conditions. Being prim and proper makes you more believable or threatening, while having the right clothes makes sneaking around more viable.

It can be overwhelming but perfect for those looking to dive deep and immerse themselves in the medieval period. And as much as I would have preferred living out Henry’s life as a legendary smith, the many quests that are part of and adjacent to the game’s main story have an allure that is hard to replicate.

Players can get up to an entertaining variety of adventures, with nearly 100 quests that provide all sorts of scenarios that play out in ways that cater to your approach. A prolonged journey to reunite with Henry’s lost dog is an early harbinger of the quality to come, and being a main instigator in a prank war between two clans made for some good laughs. While the quality may vary in terms of execution, what cannot be faulted is the game’s commitment to ensuring there is always fresh material to enjoy. Forget boring fetch quests and random killing sprees; take the time to enjoy the witty writing and nuance, and genuinely get lost in Bohemia for hours on end, even if you didn’t intend to.

Plus, the main narrative has plenty of meat to sink your teeth into, going all out to weave a tale of emotional upheaval and the consequences of action. Even if you aren’t pining for a conclusion from the first game’s events, there is more than enough material in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to have you cheering on Henry with every victory, big and small, and to feel that tension as the bad guys get closer within reach. While your part in the story may seem insignificant at the start, events and developments will build to a crescendo, putting you right smack in the middle of the action. This is a mature story told without necessarily falling into the traps of being preachy, and with a level of authenticity that melds history with video game storytelling seldom seen in the medium.

All this exploring is helped by an all-embracing world that is split between two main maps; each meticulously put together to form areas you would be dying to explore. Rolling plains, forests and hills, and villages and towns combine for a visual spectacle that’ll tempt you to head down one more path before calling it a day. The stark differences between small settlements and bustling cities also serve to demonstrate the differences between the haves and have-nots. While you may just find an inn in a nearby village, the city is home to many more services and opportunities to push the systems, while serving as a constant reminder that the player still has much to do if they want to master this realm fully.

Speaking of mastering the realm, almost everything you do in the game contributes to your character attributes in some form. Navigating the world physically helps to build strength and endurance; being presentable and convincing improves your speechcraft, and if you happen to be a good shot with your crossbow or an adept swordsman, those skills will also get better as you use them in the open world. It makes every action valuable, even if you are just messing around outside of quests, and ensures that you are always making progress. The game’s excellent perk system further complements this sense of growth.

As you level up various skills that then go into increasing your overall level, the game rewards you with perk points that can unlock powerful bonuses. Given improving your skills will take a whole lot more effort the further you progress, it’s fitting that your hard-earned perk points can be used to enhance your character to strengthen your preferred play style further.

From gaining more carry capacity, having dodges costing less stamina, to being capable of powerful ranged shots and even slowing down your metabolism to avoid needing to eat food all the time; some of the perks may seem minor, but they go a long way to taking away some of the burden of the immersive-sim aspect of the game once you’re dozens of hours in.

It would be remiss of me not to highlight the excellent combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which has been elevated to an experience that rewards skill and patience over button mashing more significantly this time around. You shouldn’t be rushing into combat with multiple opponents, but if you know yourself and your weapon, you can still stand a chance with control.

Aside from having the biggest weapon, the way combat works with directional attacks, blocks, dodges, and ripostes means that those who rush in are more likely to be decimated. Managing both the opponents’ and your stamina bar is a delicate dance, but one that invigorates you with every clash of iron. Enemies also come in different sizes and abilities, and even a random encounter can cause worry if you are not careful.

The ranged combat has come on leaps and bounds as well, especially for archery. My preference is still the crossbow, but being able to whip out a bow and fire arrows at enemies from a distance is still a thrill. Based on the situation and your skill, thinning the numbers away from immediate danger and surprising foes unaware of your presence using a bow or crossbow is excellent fun while demonstrating your skill at aiming, with the entire process topped off by finishing them off with your chosen melee weapon.

Perhaps the biggest enemy to the entire experience, other than the sheer scale of it, are the occasional bugs that are now almost synonymous with such ambitious games. I haven’t encountered any game-breaking ones, at least so far, but they’re still enough to take you out of the experience. Getting stuck in terrain or having NPCs block your way are not game-breaking situations, but they can get annoying, especially if your last save was a while ago. I am still not a fan of using the Saviour Schnapps consumable to save the game outside of sleeping in an owned bed, but that’s the price to pay for this kind of immersion where actions have consequences.

As an entire package, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has it all. The game looks great and runs superbly save for the random bugs, but more importantly, all of the promise from the first game appears to have been realized with this sequel. It offers varying degrees of nuanced storytelling with levity provided by smart quest design, and an opportunity for players to truly live in another world, enjoying everything there is to offer and ultimately, to lose themselves as Henry, the unlikely hero.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 The medieval adventure you have been waiting for, this sequel improves on everything and then some, delivering a tale that is worth experiencing for a long time. Pros Excellent combat mechanics.

Worldbuilding and immersion are on another level.

Meaningful progression in everything you do.

Writing and storytelling are nuanced and smart. Cons Occasional bugs can be annoying.

Not all quests are of the same quality. A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PS5.

