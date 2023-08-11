How to Open Selune’s Seal Gilded Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Early on in Baldur’s Gate 3, the game attempts to teach you how important exploration is via the gilded chest protected by Selune’s Seal. Its magic barrier keeps most anyone from opening it, and you wouldn’t be alone in missing what you need to do to get the treasures hidden within. That’s why you came here, and it’s a good thing you did. Our guide on how to open the Selune’s Seal gilded chest in Baldur’s Gate 3 has everything you need to know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Selune’s Seal Chest Location

On the off chance you haven’t actually found the chest yourself, you’ll first want to head to the Owlbear Cave.

It’s found on the way to the Goblin Camp past Emerald Grove. You can head there alongside the Absolute cultists looking to avenge their leader, or on your own if you’ve already saved or destroyed the Druid Grove. We’ve also included a screenshot down below for your convenience.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Once you’re there, take the first left available and then climb down the craggy rocks. After you reach the lower path, create a new save and then continue down the lower path until you come to an area with a glowing chest and a statue to its left. This will be the chest you’re looking to open.

How to Remove Selune’s Seal From Chest

As you approach the chest and statue, your party will do a Religion check that reveals the statue is of Selune. If they all fail, reload your earlier save and approach the area again until one succeeds. Then, make a new save and use the Jump command to cross the gap between the chest and the statue. Head behind the statue, and your party will do a Perception check. If they all fail, reload your save and repeat the process until one of them succeeds.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Once the check is successful, a sheet of paper is revealed behind the statue. Make another new save, and then investigate the sheet with a party member who has a high chance of a good Religion check roll. Have them read the sheet, and if they don’t pass the check, reload and try again. Once they succeed, it is revealed the sheet is a Selune Prayer Sheet.

Next, jump back over the gap and stand next to the chest. Then, have the character who discovered the prayer sheet read it by opening the inventory with the Tab key, right clicking the sheet, and then assigning the character to read it aloud. Doing so removes the seal, and makes it possible for you to access the treasures it holds.

Should You Open the Selune Chest With Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Or at least, it does so long as Shadowheart isn’t in your party.

If she is present, she’ll attempt to stop you from opening the chest due to its affiliation with Selune. You can then attempt to convince her it’s fine with a few different skill checks. Even if you fail, you can still open it at a cost of her approval points. You can likewise avoid this altogether by having her wait at the entrance to the cave, which keeps her out of sight of the chest being opened.

Regardless, you’ll be able to get at the goodies inside the chest with minimal cost. They’re worthwhile too, as they include a valuable amulet and a statue of Selune which can be sold for a high price.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to open the Selune’s Seal gilded chest in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our other guides for the game down below.