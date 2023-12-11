How to Make Red Fruit Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s dessert collection showcases classic and new recipes that can be used for consumption or gifts. We’re here to show the Red Fruit Sorbet recipe, including details on how to get its ingredients.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Red Fruit Sorbet Recipe

To make Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Red Fruit Sorbet recipe, you must use the following ingredients:

Sugarcane

Slush Ice

Gooseberry

Raspberry

Sugarcane can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, either as a seed or by itself. You can also acquire it from WALL-E’s garden for free if you’ve upgraded it enough.

As for the fruits, players must pick from bushes in the Plaza or Peaceful Meadow to obtain some raspberries. Gooseberries require you to go farther in the valley in Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands. Both fruits will spawn gradually on greenery over time, and it should take no more than 40 minutes for them to appear.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The only one that may be tricky to get for the Red Fruit Sorbet recipe is the Slush Ice since it requires you to upgrade Remy’s restaurant. More specifically, you’ll need to complete The Unknown Flavor, which is a part of his Level 10 Friendship quest. Players will then unlock it at his establishment, and it won’t be available anywhere else.

Red Fruit Sorbet is a 4-star recipe that can help boost your Energy for Gliding or be given to a fellow resident. It can also be sold for 359 Star Coins or more at any stall. At the same time, you may get the chance to achieve a Dreamlight Duty, primarily with the Cooking section. Thus, players can claim some Dreamlight in exchange for the ‘Cook 4-Star Meals or Better’ task.

That covers everything you need to know about the Red Fruit Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to continue your cooking journey, you can check out our guide on all the new recipes from the A Rift in Time DLC or explore any of the relevant links below for more content.