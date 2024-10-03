Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Make Guild Base in Throne and Liberty - a mage and an archer fighting
Category:
Guides

How to Make Guild Base in Throne and Liberty

Let's unlock the base!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 10:24 am

Adventuring alone in the wild is dangerous, so having a Guild behind you to protect and guide you is always good. If you’re wondering how to make Guild Base in Throne and Liberty, then you are in the right place. Keep reading and we will explain how to do it.

How to Make Guild Bases

In order to start making a guild base, first you have to unlock it. You will have to play the main story for a while before you are able to do that, as the particular quest comes all the way in Chapter Five. Let’s take a look at the specific steps that you need to unlock the base:

  • Defeat the Lord Vampire.
  • Report back to Hander.
  • Select the “About Guilds” quest.
  • Go talk with the Merchant.

This quest will start with the objective of making poor Sophia turn back to her normal human self. The Lord Vampire Leonardas has to be defeated in order to do so, but this won’t be an easy fight. Be sure to go in prepared, as this big bloodsucker teleports around quite a lot and can deal some serious damage.

A battle in Throne and Liberty.
Image source: Amazon Games

Once he is down, check with Sophia and then report back to Monsieur Hander who is waiting for news about Sophia. Now, you can go track down the Guild Merchant, who will tell you directions to your very own guild base so you can actually start using it.

The Guild is an organization that can help you get together with other players and form a group with specific objectives to complete. Think of it as the classic clans in World of Warcraft, for example. The base is obviously the heart of that specific Guild, where you can also find several merchants selling useful goods, such as a teleport scroll which will take you back to the safety of your base.

That’s all about how to make guild base in Throne and Liberty. But don’t go away yet, as we have more guides on other interesting topics such as how to add friends and how to fix shader optimization not downloading.

