How to Fix Throne and Liberty Shader Optimization Not Downloading

If you want the very best graphical performance in Throne and Liberty, you’ll need to tweak some settings. However, players have reported problems with the initial install. As such, this guide will tell you how to fix the Throne and Liberty shader optimization not downloading.

Throne and Liberty Shader Optimization Fix

The best way to fix the shader optimization not downloading in Throne and Liberty is to completely uninstall and reinstall the game.

This will no doubt be a pain, but players on Reddit have reported this as the only way to get the best visuals and textures. If you’ve got a speedy internet connection it should be no trouble, but those with slower speeds may want to try hard resetting the game and loading back in before taking the drastic measure of reinstalling.

Fortunately, if you’re playing on Steam or console that’s quite easy to do. Just head to your storage management and delete Throne and Liberty, then go through the download process again. Steam users more specifically can also try clearing their cache and verifying the game files.

Image Source: Amazon Games

That said, you could also hold out for a patch to solve the issue of shader optimization not installing properly. The developer NCSOFT is bound to be aware of the growing number of user reports. Therefore, it should just be a matter of time until a hotfix lands.

We recommend checking the game’s X page and official website for the latest insight on incoming fixes. Of course, we’ll also update this guide as and when we hear more about this specific fix, so you’re bound to remain in the loop.

That’s everything you need to fix shader optimization not downloading in Throne and Liberty! For more on the game check out the best builds and whether to choose action or classic. We’ve also got a tier list of the best weapons and classes.

