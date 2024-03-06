The Vesperian Race is among the rarer ones available in Deepwoken. The game is a hardcore Roblox experience where every small stat point matters. Having the best race for your build or for the quest you’re doing can matter a lot. So, let’s go over how to get Vesperian Race in Deepwoken.

How to Get Deepwoken Vesperian Race

Deepwoken is a difficult RPG experience where your character will be permanently lost once you die. As such, it has some slightly more hardcore RPG elements. Your race is randomly selected and assigned to you when you first create your character. You have a 6.5% Roll chance to get the Vesperian Race.

After your initial Race assignment, you will have to pay 150 Robux to reroll on the same character. You can only do this once per character. Otherwise, you’ll have to make a new character all over again.

Vesperian Race Stats

Here are the character bonuses you get with the Vesperian Race:

Base stats: +2 Health, +2 Fortitude, +2 Willpower

Talent: Chitin

A user receives extra armor protection

+2 Health

While most races just provide some basic bonuses to stats, Vesperians are considered one of the best races to have in Deepwoken due to the Chitin talent and its extra armor.

How to Get Primal Vesperian Race

If you have the Vesperian race, you can unlock the Primal Vesperian by completing a certain quest. Head to the back side of the map across the lake until you run into a Primal Vesperian NPC. He will give you a quest to get 75 kills, but each time you lose a fight, your total kills get reduced by 5. Once you complete the quest, you unlock the Primal Vesperian Race.

Other than this, many players have received the Primal Vesperian skin via giveaways and art contests hosted by the official developers of Deepwoken.

That's all you need to know on how to get the Vesperian and Primal Vesperian race in Deepwoken.