How to Get Curved Blade of Winds in Deepwoken

Wondering how to get the Curved Blade of Winds in Deepwoken? This premium Roblox RPG contains a huge range of weapons, but few are as rare as this one. In this guide, we’ll explain how to add it to your inventory, and the unique abilities the weapon comes with.

Unlocking Deepwoken Curved Blade of Winds

The only way to get the Curved Blade of Winds in Deepwoken is to find it in chests. As a Legendary-tier weapon, the drop rates are incredibly low from randomly getting it in a chest.

On top of that, the Curved Blade of Winds only drops from chests in specific locations across the Deepwoken map. These are as follows:

The Depths

First Layer

Scion of Ethiron

Duke Erisia

Maestro Evengarde Rest

Simply go up to a chest in one of these regions and interact with it to loot it. If you manage to get incredibly lucky, you’ll get the Curved Blade of Winds to add straight to your inventory. Fortunately, since opening chests doesn’t deplete any resources, you can grind through all the chests in a specific POI to open lots in quick succession.

That said, there’s no way to spend in-game currency or Robux on boosting your odds of pulling the Curved Blade of Winds in a chest, or simply buying it outright from the in-game store. Instead, you’ll need to test out chests and reopen the game to refresh them before trying again.

What Is the Curved Blade of Winds in Deepwoken?

All that effort is worth it, because the Curved Blade of Winds is an impressive weapon in Deepwoken, even at its base level. Its initial stats once you first unlock it are as follows:

Attribute Stat Damage 17.5 MED Scaling 5 WND Scaling 5 Weight 5 Range 8 Swing Speed 0.8x (two-handed) or 0.78x (one-handed) Chip Damage 5% Penetration 15%

Before even using the Curved Blade of Winds, your Deepwoken character will need to fulfill a few minimum attributes. Those are 25 MED, 75 WND, and a base level of 10. From there, you can start using the weapon.

Depending on whether you use the weapon one-handed or two-handed, you’ll get a different critical attack. The difference in damage is minimal between each two, but if you’re opting for a faster build with the one-handed approach, know you may deal slightly less damage.

The most unique feature of this weapon is the two passive abilities it has. These are as follows:

Passive Ability Description Gale Aftercut New Aftercut damage effect that does an extra 5% damage after an attack. This increases to 10% if a mantra is active. Gale Affinity Adds the Suffocate effect to critical attacks. This is enhanced if you have the Haunted Path: Specter attribute equipped.

That’s everything you need to know about the Curved Blade of Winds weapon in Deepwoken. For more on the game, check out how to uncap strength, how to get Purple Cloud, and how to get the Visionshaper Oath.