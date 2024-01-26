How to Get & Use Stun Baton in Palworld

In Palworld, you can craft various tools and weapons to help you survive on Palpagos Island. One of the most useful gear you can make is the Stun Baton, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can craft and use this item.

Palworld Crafting Stun Baton Guide

You can craft the Stun Baton once you reach Level 22 and unlock its recipe on the Technology screen. To make this tool, you need 20 Ingots and 20 Electric Organs, and you must use a High Quality Workbench.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You can get Ingot by processing Ores at a Furnace. This appliance can be unlocked once you reach Level 10, and you must assign a Kindling Pal to operate it.

On the other hand, you can obtain Electric Organs by killing or capturing Electric-type Pals. Here are some creatures that have a chance to drop this item:

Jolthog

Rayhound

Sparkit

Univolt

You can also purchase some Electric Organs from the Wandering Merchant at the Small Settlement (73, -485). Each item will cost you 200 Gold, so I don’t recommend using this method to farm this material.

How to Use Stun Baton in Palworld

The Stun Baton does not deal a lot of damage, but it can send an electric jolt when you hit an enemy. This will immobilize the target Pal and increase your capture rate by 30 percent temporarily.

The Stun Baton is not necessary when you are only trying to catch regular Pals. However, this gear is extremely useful if you want to capture legendary Pals, such as Jetragon.

The legendary creatures are a pain to catch, even when you are using Legendary Spheres. Your best bet is to wear them down and reduce their health until they’re almost dying. Then, you can use the Stun Baton to boost your capture rate before you throw your Legendary Sphere.

You can also utilize the Stun Baton to capture low-level Pals during the end game. I have the unfortunate experience where I accidentally killed a low-level Lucky Pal after shooting it with my Shotgun. To avoid this issue, you can hit them with the Stun Baton and use a regular Sphere to capture the creature.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Stun Baton. For more Palworld content, you can read our post on 5 things Palworld does great and 5 things that still need work.