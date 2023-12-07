How to Get Free True Explorers Quest Pack in LEGO Fortnite

To celebrate the release of LEGO Fortnite, Epic Games has added a special bundle to the store called the True Explorers Quest Pack to give players further incentive to try the mode. These quests aren’t available right as you start the game, though. Instead, it might take a tiny bit of hunting to get them added to your LEGO Fortnite quest list.

Where to Find The True Explorers Quest Pack

With the UI change that came with Chapter 5 Season 1, the Item Shop can be a little tough to navigate. However, if you scroll all the way to the bottom, you’ll find the True Explorers Quest Pack with the rest of the real money bundles. Don’t worry; it is entirely free and won’t cost you anything to “buy” it.

This bundle will add the Trailblazer Tai Quest List under the Lego Fortnite quests.

All Trailblazer Tai Quests and Rewards

There might currently be a bug to this, as the bundle claims it awards XP but doesn’t show it. None of the end badges will load, and they’re what shows how much each quest is worth. So either they aren’t worth anything, or it’s a big mystery what they will give.

With that aside, there are four quests for players to complete, and doing all four will get players the Trailblazer Tai outfit and a Back Bling.

Invite An NPC To Live In Any Village in a Survival World

Craft a Shortsword in a Survival World

Build a Spinning Wheel in a Survival World

Hit and Deal Damage With a Recurve Crossbow in a Survival World (3)

These aren’t exactly ordered by difficulty, but the Shortsword one will be what players unlock first, as the recipe for making them at the Crafting Bench comes with making Wooden Rods.

Though players likely have plenty of LEGO skins already, the True Explorers Quest Pack will make sure you end up with one more.