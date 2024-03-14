How to Get Fertile Ribbon in BitLife

Wondering how to get the Fertile Ribbon in BitLife? While it’s an awful lot of fun just to spend a BitLife save being as chaotic as possible, sometimes it’s worth going for specific post-game achievements. Each ribbon you unlock gets added to your overall collection, so completionists will definitely want to gun for 100%. Here’s what you need to do for the Fertile ribbon!

Recommended Videos

BitLife Fertile Ribbon Unlock Method

The only way to unlock the Fertile ribbon in BitLife is to have a lot of children in one life.

This certainly makes sense, given the title of the ribbon. The game doesn’t specify exactly how many children you need to have, but at least five in one lifetime should do the trick.

If you’ve managed to have enough offspring, either as a mother or father, you’ll get the Fertile ribbon when you die. This appears on the top-left of the screen, provided you haven’t fit the criteria for any other ribbons. As such, don’t commit any crimes and flee justice or you’ll get the Cunning ribbon. Equally, if you fulfill the criteria and then take your Bitizen’s life, you’ll get the Wasteful ribbon instead of Fertile.

Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

Tips for the BitLife Fertile Ribbon

Of course, the easiest thing to do to have as many children as possible in BitLife is to take a huge amount of romantic partners. We recommend rerolling your character until you’re born a woman, then once you’re 18 go to Activities > Love > Hook Up to spend the night with as many partners as possible.

Generally speaking, you can repeat this Hook Up process every two years across your character’s life. Once you reach five children, your character should be in their mid-thirties, at which point you can lay back and play the rest of their life as normal. You’ll know you’re on the right lines when you get the Fabulously Fertile achievement, for having ten children in one life.

However, you also want to avoid too many other traits for your character, or you could end up with a different ribbon. For example, if you have a lot of children and then live peacefully, you could end up with the Successful ribbon.

As such, the best strategy is to use the Hook Up method early on, then to quit your job and avoid any other interesting paths in life that could produce a different ribbon. If you fail, it’s easy enough to load up a new life and go again, just try to avoid as many other paths in life as you can. It’s all about having children!

That’s all for our guide on the Fertile ribbon in BitLife. For more on the game check out how to become a secret agent, and how to succeed in assassination missions.