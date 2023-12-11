How to Get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

If you find yourself in a spot of bother and need to restore HP, you’ll want to make cheese in LEGO Fortnite. Just like Minecraft, most of the seriously effective edible items need to be made from scratch, so strap in as you learn how to craft cheese.

LEGO Fortnite Cheese Ingredients

Right now, there aren’t any LEGO Fortnite cheese ingredients. This is because you can’t actually craft it right now, and can only get it in its final form. That means no crafting is necessary, and that you don’t need to run around finding ingredients.

How to Get Cheese

The only way to get cheese in LEGO Fortnite is to find it in a chest.

Not every single chest you open will contain cheese, so it boils down to trial and error. Cheese is one of the rarer items to stumble upon in a chest, so be prepared for it to take a while. If you’ve progressed far enough into your world to have a vehicle, you can easily travel across the island to open chests.

You’ll often find chests in abandoned, half-eroded buildings, usually on the top floor or in the corner of a structure. Simply interact by holding down Square or X, and see what’s inside. You’ll often spot food items, so it’s just about hoping you get lucky with some cheese.

How to Use Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Like most other consumables in the game, cheese in LEGO Fortnite is a high-level item that restores hearts, the game’s equivalent of HP. It recovers six hearts on your HP bar, and fills up your Hunger meter by five, as well.

As such, it’s one of the best foods to keep with you at all times, especially if you’re out trekking for rare resources like Knotroot or Obsidian. Given the process of getting cheese is based around RNG, though, you’ll need to hope you get lucky.

That’s all for this guide. For more on LEGO Fortnite check out how to move buildings and our creatures list, plus the guides below!