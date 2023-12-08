Now that you’ve made some buildings in your LEGO Fortnite village, you might have come to notice that you want to move something into a different spot. Sometimes, you can just click a button a move the entire structure, but it’s not so clear this time around. Here’s how to move buildings in LEGO Fortnite.

Moving Structures in LEGO Fortnite

Unfortunately, there is no direct way to move a building or placed Item in LEGO Fortnite. If you’ve misplaced something and want to put it somewhere else, the only way you can do anything about it is to destroy the one you’ve placed and build it again wherever you want it. Even if it’s a larger house or building, you’re going to have to go through the construction process again.

You can use your hands or various tools to punch through structures that you’ve built, but using your hands is hardly slower and will not degrade any tool health. You can also use explosives if you want to destroy structures quickly and effectively.

How to Quickly Break Structures in LEGO Fortnite

Say you’ve got a very large structure and you don’t feel like using your hands to destroy the whole thing bit by bit, instead you can use something a bit more…explosive. You can make a clump of dynamite by going into a crafting bench and combining 3 knotroot rods and a piece of blast powder, and then you can take it and throw it where you want it to explode.

When you go to throw the dynamite, you’ve only got a couple of seconds between when you light it and when it detonates, so be sure to get clear quickly. It doesn’t make a terribly large explosion, but it’ll be enough to collapse a small structure or a section of a building, so you shouldn’t need to craft a ton of dynamite to get any given job done.

Unfortunately, those are the only ways to move buildings in LEGO Fortnite. Maybe at some point the feature will get added, but it's likely going to remain as unforgiving as it is.