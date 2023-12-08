LEGO Fortnite Hunger: How Does It Work?

As you work through the new survival mode, you’re bound to encounter the obstacle that is LEGO Fortnite hunger. This mechanic works similarly to hunger in Minecraft, instructing you to eat or face a dip in HP. In this guide, we’ll explore it a bit more.

How Does Hunger Work in LEGO Fortnite?

Like in most survival games, hunger in LEGO Fortnite is a stat that displays how long you’ve gone without food. It’s denoted by the bar that circles your player’s avatar, going from green at no hunger to yellow as you get hungry.

The LEGO Fortnite hunger stat will gradually reduce over time, so you need to be on top of it to prevent any negative effects. If you let the hunger stat deplete for too long, you’ll get a message on your HUD saying ‘You are Hungry.’ Failure to eat after this will result in your character gradually losing HP.

The hunger timer in LEGO Fortnite is quite short, meaning you’ll always need to have some food in your inventory. Otherwise, it’s very easy to haemorrhage HP while having to scour for resources while hungry. Fortunately, the default forest biome has plenty of raspberries and pumpkins strewn around. As long as you collect them and have them handy, hunger shouldn’t be much of an issue.

How to Turn Off LEGO Fortnite Hunger

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you want to do away with the LEGO Fortnite hunger mechanic entirely, you can opt to switch it off when creating your world. When on the Create World menu, there’s a hunger toggle that removes the feature for good.

If you didn’t tick this when starting, though, you can’t change it afterwards. You’ll either have to remember to eat often to mitigate hunger, or start again entirely. Epic Games may well add a toggle in the future update to change it mid-game, but there’s no such thing yet.

