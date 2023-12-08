How to Fix Matchmaking Error in Fortnite Rocket Racing

If you are getting hit with an error when you are trying to load into a game of Fortnite Rocket Racing then we can help! Read on to find out how to fix the matchmaking error in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

How to Fix Matchmaking Error in Rocket Racing

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Sometimes there is nothing worse than getting an error message when trying to load into your game. There are players coming across a matchmaking error when attempting to play the new racing mode in Fortnite Chapter 5. If you are one of the unlucky gamers seeing the matchmaking error message when you ready up in the Fortnite Rocket Racing lobby then check out the tips below to fix this ASAP.

Follow the steps below to fix the matchmaking error in Fortnite Rocket Racing:

First check Fortnite Status on X/Twitter to see if the devs have reported any issues aready; If there are not any specific issues affecting all platforms then leave the lobby or world you created, then enter again and try to ready up; If that fix does not work either then a complete restart of Fortnite will help; Should a restart of the game not fix the problem then we suggest rebooting your console or PC.

Generally speaking this sort of issue occurs only if there is a server issue with Fortnite itself or if the game has had a recent update and is settling in. You can expect a huge amount of people will be joining the servers at this point so there are bound to be a few wrinkles that need smoothing out.

Keep trying to load in to a match and you will eventually join a game. If the problem persists we recommend checking Epic Games status for any issues or with whatever platform you are on.

That’s all we have on the Rocket Racing matchmaking error. For more hints and tips read further Fortnite guides below.