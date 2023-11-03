How to Fix Fortnite ‘Out of Video Memory’ Error

PC users have been met with the unfortunate ‘Out of video memory’ error in Fortnite despite having the proper setup for the game. So, if you are one of these unlucky players, we’ll show you a few ways to fix the problem.

Fortnite Out of Video Memory Solution

Fortnite’s ‘Out of video memory’ error continues to be an ongoing issue that prohibits many players from accessing the game, especially with the return of the OG map. You can use the following methods to resolve the problem:

Ensure that your PC meets the game’s requirements.

Verify your game files.

Lower in-game graphic settings.

Reset settings.

Update/re-install graphics driver.

Re-install game.

Epic Games has recommended a Video Memory of 2GB VRAM, with either the Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or the equivalent of DX11 GPU Video Card. But, if you’re specs are good to go, you can verify your game files by selecting the three dots on the Fortnite game file and pressing the Manage section in the Epic Games store.

Other than that, you can try to reduce the graphic settings if you are able to get to the main menu. It will, of course, decrease the quality of the game’s visuals, but at least it can help you return to your session. Players have also indicated that high FPS rates can cause these issues to occur, so you can lower this particular mechanic to get it up and running.

To take it a step further, you can reset your entire settings to refresh your file.

Lastly, PC users can try to see if their graphics driver is up-to-date with their corresponding specs, which could require a re-installation for both your system and the game.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you fix the ‘Out of video memory’ error, and you can discover more tips by checking out our Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ resolution. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.