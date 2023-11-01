How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 91

Fortnite is easily one of the most stable Battle Royales on the market. Though, that doesn’t mean it is immune to the odd error code now and then. One that might be commonly cropping up is Error Code 91, but it cannot completely keep you from playing the game.

Fortnite Error Code 91 Fix

Check Server Status

This error code pops up when trying to join another player’s party, but it typically won’t keep you from being able to solo queue. The problem comes from some issues with matchmaking and stems from server issues. Due to that, it is recommended you follow our guide on checking Fortnite’s server status to better track problems hitting the servers.

If this reveals that there are server problems, the only thing you can do is be patient while the developers resolve whatever server breakage. It’s not the most fun solution, but they are good at correcting this stuff in a decent amount of time.

Close Fortnite and Restart Console/PC

If the servers are not having issues, it’s only on your side, but it’s not too difficult to fix. All you need to do is close out of the game completely (this includes the Epic Games launcher if you’re on PC) and restart your console/computer. While you could potentially fix this by just restarting the game, it’s better to be safe than sorry, and a restart never hurts.

That’s the important thing to remember with this error: if servers don’t cause it, then it shouldn’t be too difficult to correct. With the upcoming Fortnite OG stuff, it’s likely bringing about a new (or returning) influx of players, and that might mean a slight strain on the servers.

Hopefully, this fixes the problems with Error Code 91 because there aren’t many days left to finish Chapter 4 Season 4. If you find any further issues with the game that we have never covered, please tell us about them in the comments.