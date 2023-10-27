When Is the old Fortnite Map Coming Back? Chapter 4 Season 5 Release Date

A brand new Fortnite season is on the horizon! Although this season feels like it has gone by pretty quickly, a lot of players are itching to get stuck into the new map. There have been many teasers and rumors swirling around about the old Fortnite map coming back though, so it comes as no surprise that we all want to know the Chapter 4 Season 5 release date.

When Will the Old Fortnite Map Release?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

A release date has been officially confirmed by Epic! On October 27, Epic tweeted a photo of the classic Battle Bus with the caption: “Sprint (or mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1… see you soon 11.3.23 #FortniteOG”

Several clues littered throughout the latest season have made it pretty clear that the old Fortnite map will return when we begin Chapter 4 Season 5 on Nov. 3, 2023.

Huge map changes have been hinted at throughout Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It started with subtle nods to the old Chapter 1 skyline shown on Mega City billboards. Then came Fortnitemares and the arrival of Kado Thorne alongside his time machine at Eclipsed Estate. Finally, we have old iconic fast food franchises popping up at Frenzy Fields along with the malfunctioning time machine.

Image Credit: ShiinaBR on X/Twitter

These changes tease the return of the Chapter 1 map, with further confirmation coming from supposed map leaks on X/Twitter, and then finally from Epic themselves. According to ShiinaBR on X/Twitter, these changes will be fast-paced. The Chapter 4 Season 5 map will be practically transforming before our eyes. Although players have been hoping to play on the old Chapter 1 map again they may be disappointed. It is more likely going to be just chunks of the old Fortnite map taking over current POIs. Until we jump from that Battle Bus, we may not know for sure.

We can expect to see these old places arriving and leaving as the new season progresses.

That’s everything we have to share regarding the Old Fortnite Map’s release date. If you are just as excited as we are to see what the new season brings, check out more of our Fortnite news coverage and tips below!