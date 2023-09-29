How to Find the Right Container in Payday 3’s 99 Boxes

The 99 Boxes heist mandates players to find a container filled with components that need to be refrigerated in order to increase its value. However, since this item is located in a shipyard, it can be challenging to find the right container, whether in stealth or combat mode. We’re here to show you what to look out for and what steps to take afterward to complete the mission.

Payday 3 99 Boxes Container Location

To find the right containers in 99 Boxes heist, search for white-colored Wixia boxes with a QR code phone in the corresponding shipyard. I highly recommend familiarizing the route to the refrigerated truck beforehand, as this will prove essential later down the line. You can also control the cameras by going to the room with a blue slot inside the warehouse. Players may be able to open this door without a keycard since it may be linked to a glitch (this happened to me a few times.)

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Some containers will not have the right components inside, so you must ensure you have located the one with a phone.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Enter the Shipyard

If you aren’t sure how to enter the shipyard, you must set up a zipline on the warehouse’s second floor (use the stairs for the west side or jump on the truck for the east.) Typically, this equipment will be marked for you, and it will be inside an orange bag within a container.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Find and Hack the Digital Key

If you haven’t been caught yet, you can hack a phone on one of the guards outside for the QR code, but you need to stay within their range until the process is complete. Two of them will be stationed on the warehouse’s left and right side. Keep in mind that if the computer indicates that the valuables are in the east shipyard, you must hack the guard’s phone in that specific area, differing from the west side (you may need to hack both.)

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

You can get caught by a guard without your mask on and hack their phone while they escort you out. Players can also eliminate them (make sure you answer the radio) and begin the procedure this way.

Those who have already been caught won’t have this option available, and they must utilize the Thermite to open the door to the right containers. This route more or less plays out the same way, where you’ll need to collect data to bypass the security (this also occurs in stealth mode.) Nevertheless, the only difference is that the police will try to take you down while you attempt to do this.

It can be difficult to get to the containers that require you to jump on top of boxes. Nonetheless, the main items you want to look out for usually have yellow-colored objects on them, which are much easier to jump on.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Steal the Hi-Tech Components

Once you grab the component, you must quickly get to the refrigerated truck near the warehouse to conserve its value (it will degrade with each passing second.) This is the same vehicle you used for the liquid nitrogen coolant. Players will also need to grab another component by repeating the same process of finding the right container and gathering the intel for the security bypass.

Prepare the Truck for Transport

When the two components are inside the truck, players can close the doors and begin their escape.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

You can also raid the other white containers in the shipyard to discover piles of cash. Like previous missions, you can grab as much as you want, and you can leave at any time once you are satisfied with the amount.

Now that you know how to look for the right container in 99 boxes, you can get help with another heist with our Dirty Ice guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Payday 3 content.