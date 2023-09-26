How to Open Dirty Ice Vault in Payday 3

Vaults are one of the most crucial elements of Payday 3, providing you with valuables to increase the cash flow for the team. In particular, players can open the vault in the Dirty Ice heist to obtain a peculiar object with a high-valued price. We’re here to help you unlock this formidable location by showing you the necessary items for the mission.

How Do You Open the Vault in Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist?

Althought the VIP Showroom items are the main focus of the Dirty Ice mission, you can access the vault nearby to claim a unique reward. Based on the intel from an employee’s computer, two people must simultaneously press the red button in the manager’s office and slide the red keycard into the slot at the vault.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

The vault will be located in the Private Area (past the locked doors with QR codes) of the jewelry store, in the main hallway of other rooms, like the lunchroom and manager’s office.

Dirty Ice Red Keycard Location

You can obtain the red keycard in the basement, which can be unlocked with two codes. These codes can either be the number shown on the employee of the month sign in the store or the Wi-Fi password in the lunchroom. You may also check the manager’s computer to discover the correct one, using a message explaining which one to utilize.

Then, you must lockpick the gate on the left side of Ashton Fine (a guard will be there) to enter the correct combination at the door downstairs. If you want to control the cameras, you can grab the blue keycard from the guard here, but it can also spawn on the other one that patrols the store inside.

Once players open the door, they can walk forward to enter the room with the red keycard. A guard will be stationed here, and you can get rid of him to make the process easier. It’s relatively simple to navigate through this area since there are only two rooms you can explore: one with a blue slot (camera room) and another that must be lockpicked for the keycard.

You can open the safe inside to grab some evidence regarding the manager and a power switch that seems to deactivate the alarm for the VIP Showroom. As a result, one person can press the button while the other slides the red keycard for the vault, giving you access to the treasure.

How to Open Dirty Ice Vault Solo in Payday 3

Fortunately, solo heisters can open the vault without needing another player, as they can use a civilian nearby to press the button in the manager’s office. You may want to clear the floor first (tie up civilians/eliminate guards) to make it more accessible, but make sure you leave someone alive for the button.

Keep in mind that you will need to hold the hostage while pressing the button, and it can be tricky to get the Interact prompt to appear. I just went as close as possible to the object and wiggled my analog stick until the interaction appeared.

If the civilian is waiting for your orders near it, you can go to the vault, where the slot should now appear red for the keycard (may take a few seconds.) As long as the two of you have done the activity simultaneously, the locked room will open, and you can cut or lockpick the glass box to grab it. Of course, you’ll still need to throw the valuables in the getaway car (on the left side toward the back), so you can try to set up an exit route by getting rid of anyone within this pathway.

Hopefully, you've successfully opened the vault in the Dirty Ice heist, and you can discover more treasures by checking out all No Rest for the Wicked vault codes.