What to Do With the Manager in Payday 3 Dirty Ice Mission? Explained

As you make your way into Ashton Fine, you’ll trigger a prompt that instructs you to “persuade” the manager without many details on how to actually achieve it. While it may seem optional, the task is crucial to the overall mission, earning you a hefty take for the heist. But, if you aren’t sure what to do with the manager in Payday 3’s Dirty Ice quest, we’ll show you the best approach to this objective.

Where to Find Mangaer in Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist

To find the manager for the Dirty Ice heist, you can go inside the Ashton Fine building and look to the left to spot their blue shirt, yellow scarf, and glasses. You’ll immediately receive a notification that you have found the person of interest. There isn’t necessarily anything you can do with her at this point, as you will need to grab a few items first.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

While here, it’s a good idea to look at the pillar behind the manager (which may spawn in other locations) to see the employee number that can be one of the two combinations to the locked door in the alley outside.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

You can determine which code is the correct one by going to the manager’s office, which will be inside the jewelry store’s private area.

How to Get Inside Manager’s Office in Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist

Those who want to try the stealth route can infiltrate the manager’s office by searching a phone on the left or right side of Ashton Fine’s exterior. Based on my experience, they typically appear on a crate on the right side of the map or the ground on the left side.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

You can use the QR code to open the locked door in the alleyway between Ashton Fine and the structure with the “Banking with Integrity” sign. You can start exploring around the building, where you should be able to locate the manager’s office near the vault.

Here, players can search through the phone for another QR code, which can be found on desks (possibly others) in this room. You can interact with the computer in the manager’s room to gain essential information about the Dirty Ice mission. For instance, you can discover the correct keypad password that can either be the employee number you’ve seen before or on the lunchroom’s whiteboard.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

How to Persuade Manager in Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist

The only way to persuade the manager is by accessing documents in the safe within the basement. Aside from the tasks in the manager’s office, I recommend grabbing the blue keycard from the guard on the left or right side and scanning the phones in the bathroom and lunchroom since they can prove vital for the mission.

After this, you can make your way to the basement (on the left side of the map) by using the corresponding key suggested by the manager’s computer. One door will have a blue slot for the camera room, and you can eliminate the guard to get rid of their watchful eyes. The other room holds the safe with the documents needed for the manager, and you can open it to gain a blackmail item. You should also turn off the switch on the right and grab the red keycard on the table.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

With all the items on hand, you can go to the VIP showroom inside, and you should get a notification that tells you to use the phone in the manager’s room. The manager will start to head toward you, and you can grab them to push them into the VIP showroom’s scanner to get into the Jewelry Workshop.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to clean the jewelry with the mechanism inside the Jewelry Workshop. I also suggest tying up/eliminating anyone inside Ashton Fine’s Private Area to make the exfiltration to the getaway car more accessible. Additionally, players may use the manager to push the button in her office to open the vault nearby.

Now that you know what to do with the manager in the Dirty Ice heist, you can tackle other endeavors with our No Rest for the Wicked guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Payday 3 content.