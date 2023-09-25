All No Rest for the Wicked Vault Codes in Payday 3

When players reach the vault of the Secure Capital Bank, they’ll encounter a blockage that can only be unlocked with the correct combination. It can be pretty tricky to obtain, but we’re here to help you by showing all the vault codes for the No Rest for the Wicked heist.

How to Get Vault Codes in Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked

To obtain the vault code, you must grab an executive and drag them to the scanner near the vault. I recommend clearing up the first level of the Private Area, as it can be challenging to do this feat when others are around. You can tie up the surrounding employees on this floor, take down any guards (answer the radio to avoid detection), and turn the power off to the gate. It’s also a good idea to acquire the blue keycard to control the cameras.

It should be noted that the red and blue keycards will spawn on the guards in Private Areas of the first and second floors. For instance, if the guard on the first level has the blue keycard, then the one on the next floor will have the red one.

Players will be notified when they set their sights on an executive who will be better dressed than the others. It’s best to grab the one in the manager’s room, which will be on the first floor in the room at the bank’s top-right corner.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve pushed the executive toward the scanner of the vault, you can return to the manager’s room (follow the waypoint) to grab a list of codes.

Which Vault Code Should You Use in Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked?

Each player will obtain four completely randomized codes, but the best way to tell which one is correct is by looking at the vault’s keypad to see which buttons were previously pressed. Thus, if you notice fingerprints on the numbers three, four, five, and six, you should use the code corresponding to this combination.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, there isn’t a set vault code you can use, as we’ve tested it with other playthroughs, where we got an entirely different combination.

How to Loot the Executive’s Deposit Box in Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked

The optional task ‘Loot the Executive’s Deposit Box’ can trigger after you’ve opened the vault or within the manager’s room. You can narrow down your search by looking through objects in the manager’s room to find the correct box. Based on my experience, I interacted with some papers, and the task was immediately updated with its location.

You can go to the vault room, and the deposit box will be highlighted for the exfiltration.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you know the vault code for No Rest for the Wicked, you can get an overall view of all the heists to prepare for the next mission.