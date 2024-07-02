Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

Living the best life is all about the fastest cars and the nicest homes, at least in this Roblox experience. But what about some free cars and money? You’ll need the latest Ultimate Home Tycoon codes for that. Keep reading to find out what they do and how to use them.

Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (Working)

In order to use the following codes, you have to like the game and also join the developers’ Roblox group.

190kLikes : Sports Car (New)

: Sports Car HALT : 1k Cash

: 1k Cash UHT: x2 Cash Boost

Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (Expired)

155kLikes: Sports car

100kLikes: Car

60kLikes: G87 M2 car

40kLikes: x2 Cash Boost

10Million: Cash Boost

50kLikes: Acura NSX Sports car

15kLIKES: Nissan GTR car

SPRING: x2 Cash Boost

25kLikes: C7 ZR1 Corvette car

1kLikes: x2 Cash Boost

45kLikes: x2 Cash Boost

55kLikes: x2 Cash Boost

30kLikes: Cash Boost

10kLikes: 10 Cash per second coupon

5kLikes: SRT Demon car

How To Redeem Codes In Ultimate Home Tycoon

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch Ultimate Home Tycoon in Roblox.

On the right side of the screen, there is the “Codes” icon.

Tap on it, and the text box will appear.

Copy and paste the code you want and press the Redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Get More Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes

If you want to get your hands on all the latest codes, we’d recommend joining the Discord server of the developers, following their social media account on X, and especially joining their Roblox group which grants you 10% more cash and also allows you to use coupons. But of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back often as we’ll be updating regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, codes might not work because of typos. You should always make sure you are copying and pasting them as they are from this page, as even a lowercase letter instead of an uppercase might cause the code to not work. Alternatively, the codes might have expired since publishing.

That’s all we have for you on Ultimate Home Tycoon codes. For more codes on other exciting Roblox experiences, check out Character RNG codes and Dude Theft Wars codes.

