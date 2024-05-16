Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (May 2024)

Waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6? Well, you’re definitely not alone there, but there’s still the need to fill the void in the meantime. Mobile games such as Dude Theft Wars will definitely do the trick with simple and fun gameplay. But what about having an easier time by cheating? Well, you’re in the right place as we’ll tell you all about Dude Theft Wars cheat codes and what effect they have.

All Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (Working)

AlienInVasion : Spawns an Alien

: Spawns an Alien AntDude : Player gets small

: Player gets small Bankrob : Spawns a bag of money

: Spawns a bag of money ChadAxe : Spawns the weapon Chad’s Axe

: Spawns the weapon Chad’s Axe ChibiTown : NPCs now have big heads

: NPCs now have big heads Crowd 99 : Crowds get bigger

: Crowds get bigger Crowd (0-100) : Spawns a X number of people (you decide the number)

: Spawns a X number of people (you decide the number) Day : The day becomes instantly morning

: The day becomes instantly morning Dudebolt : The player runs faster

: The player runs faster Dudekong : Nearby cars will explode

: Nearby cars will explode Evening : The day becomes instantly evening

: The day becomes instantly evening Giantdudes ; Make yourself giant

; Make yourself giant Heytaxi : Cars will move towards the player

: Cars will move towards the player LockRichie : Richie is now locked

: Richie is now locked MakeMeRich : Spawns tons of money

: Spawns tons of money Moongravity : Activate Moon gravity

: Activate Moon gravity Night : The day becomes instantly evening night

: The day becomes instantly evening night Nosforever : Cars get faster

: Cars get faster Party : Spawn huge fireworks

: Spawn huge fireworks PopoPlz : Instantly get five-star wanted level

: Instantly get five-star wanted level Moongravity : Can now jump much bigger

: Can now jump much bigger MakeHouse : Creates a house

: Creates a house MakeBuilding : Creates a building

: Creates a building MakeRamp : Creates a ramp

: Creates a ramp MakeRoad : Creates a road

: Creates a road MakeParkHouse : Creates an alcove

: Creates an alcove MakeFence : Creates a fence

: Creates a fence MakeWaterTank : Creates a water tank

: Creates a water tank MakeWindTurbine : Creates a wind turbine

: Creates a wind turbine MakeTree : Creates a tree

: Creates a tree MakePineLong : Creates a PineLong

: Creates a PineLong MakeBirch : Creates a birch

: Creates a birch MakePine : Creates a pine

: Creates a pine MakePinkTree : Creates a pink tree

: Creates a pink tree MakeOrangeTree : Creates an orange tree

: Creates an orange tree MakeGrass : Creates grass

: Creates grass MakeFlowers : Creates Flowers

: Creates Flowers MakeBush : Creates a Bush

: Creates a Bush MakeLamp : Creates a Lamp

: Creates a Lamp MakeSpaceTower : Creates a Space Center Tower

: Creates a Space Center Tower NosForever : All cars have infinite nitro

: All cars have infinite nitro Rockets : Random fireworks will appear

: Random fireworks will appear Suppahotslap : Player gets slapped

: Player gets slapped SpawnBanana – Spawns a Banana

– Spawns a Banana SpawnEgg : Spawns an EggMilk

: Spawns an EggMilk SpawnADude : Spawns a dude

: Spawns a dude Sperhero : Player is now Superman

: Player is now Superman Spyman : Player is now a sort of Spider-Man

: Player is now a sort of Spider-Man SpawnLamboCar : Lamborghini car appears

: Lamborghini car appears TinyDudes: NPCs get smaller

Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (Expired)

SpawnUFO

cashcash (1-9999999)

SuperMan

Carboom

MakeClocktower

How to Use Cheat Codes in Dude Theft Wars

Using cheat codes in the game might not be that obvious, especially if you’ve never played the game before. Just follow these simple steps:

After starting the game, on the left side of the screen, you will see a phone icon.

After clicking on it, a phone interface will appear with several apps that you can use.

One of them has a hacker figure on it and it’s called “ChEaTs.exe”, that’s the one you want.

Click and a text field will appear with a green checkmark next to it.

Enter your cheat code and click the checkmark.

You should receive a confirmation if the cheat has worked.

Why Are My Cheat Codes Not Working?

First of all, we would recommend entering the cheat code as they are in this guide, as they can be case-sensitive and any typo would render them not working. If it still doesn’t work, the cheat might have expired, as the game does seem to have several cheats that have long stopped working. Either way, bookmark this page and check back often to see new cheat codes.

That is all we have for you on Dude Theft Wars cheat codes. For more cheat codes, check out our guides on Necromerger cheat codes and GTA 5 cheat codes for PS5.

