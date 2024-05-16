Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (May 2024)

Waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6? Well, you’re definitely not alone there, but there’s still the need to fill the void in the meantime. Mobile games such as Dude Theft Wars will definitely do the trick with simple and fun gameplay. But what about having an easier time by cheating? Well, you’re in the right place as we’ll tell you all about Dude Theft Wars cheat codes and what effect they have.
All Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (Working)
- AlienInVasion: Spawns an Alien
- AntDude: Player gets small
- Bankrob: Spawns a bag of money
- ChadAxe: Spawns the weapon Chad’s Axe
- ChibiTown: NPCs now have big heads
- Crowd 99: Crowds get bigger
- Crowd (0-100): Spawns a X number of people (you decide the number)
- Day: The day becomes instantly morning
- Dudebolt: The player runs faster
- Dudekong: Nearby cars will explode
- Evening: The day becomes instantly evening
- Giantdudes; Make yourself giant
- Heytaxi: Cars will move towards the player
- LockRichie: Richie is now locked
- MakeMeRich: Spawns tons of money
- Moongravity: Activate Moon gravity
- Night: The day becomes instantly evening night
- Nosforever: Cars get faster
- Party: Spawn huge fireworks
- PopoPlz: Instantly get five-star wanted level
- Moongravity: Can now jump much bigger
- MakeHouse: Creates a house
- MakeBuilding: Creates a building
- MakeRamp: Creates a ramp
- MakeRoad: Creates a road
- MakeParkHouse: Creates an alcove
- MakeFence: Creates a fence
- MakeWaterTank: Creates a water tank
- MakeWindTurbine: Creates a wind turbine
- MakeTree: Creates a tree
- MakePineLong: Creates a PineLong
- MakeBirch: Creates a birch
- MakePine: Creates a pine
- MakePinkTree: Creates a pink tree
- MakeOrangeTree: Creates an orange tree
- MakeGrass: Creates grass
- MakeFlowers: Creates Flowers
- MakeBush: Creates a Bush
- MakeLamp: Creates a Lamp
- MakeSpaceTower: Creates a Space Center Tower
- NosForever: All cars have infinite nitro
- Rockets: Random fireworks will appear
- Suppahotslap: Player gets slapped
- SpawnBanana – Spawns a Banana
- SpawnEgg: Spawns an EggMilk
- SpawnADude: Spawns a dude
- Sperhero: Player is now Superman
- Spyman: Player is now a sort of Spider-Man
- SpawnLamboCar: Lamborghini car appears
- TinyDudes: NPCs get smaller
Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (Expired)
- SpawnUFO
- cashcash (1-9999999)
- SuperMan
- Carboom
- MakeClocktower
How to Use Cheat Codes in Dude Theft Wars
Using cheat codes in the game might not be that obvious, especially if you’ve never played the game before. Just follow these simple steps:
- After starting the game, on the left side of the screen, you will see a phone icon.
- After clicking on it, a phone interface will appear with several apps that you can use.
- One of them has a hacker figure on it and it’s called “ChEaTs.exe”, that’s the one you want.
- Click and a text field will appear with a green checkmark next to it.
- Enter your cheat code and click the checkmark.
- You should receive a confirmation if the cheat has worked.
Why Are My Cheat Codes Not Working?
First of all, we would recommend entering the cheat code as they are in this guide, as they can be case-sensitive and any typo would render them not working. If it still doesn’t work, the cheat might have expired, as the game does seem to have several cheats that have long stopped working. Either way, bookmark this page and check back often to see new cheat codes.
That is all we have for you on Dude Theft Wars cheat codes.