Necromerger Cheat Codes (January 2024)

One of the easiest ways to while away the hours is with Necromerger. You just can’t help but merge, merge, merge! All the while you’re trying to keep your adorable Devourer fed. It certainly gets expensive, so let these Necromerger cheat codes foot the bill.

All Necromerger Codes List

It’s no surprise that a free-to-play game like Necromerger would have various currencies. It’s also no surprise that the codes provide said currency in small doses. Redeem them while you can!

Necromerger Codes (Working)

FREEZING : x25 Ice Runes (Redeemable after the tutorial)

: x25 Ice Runes (Redeemable after the tutorial) DEVOURER : x50 Gems

: x50 Gems GOLDRUSH : x100 Gold

: x100 Gold X78HT3P4: x15 Astro Coins

Necromerger Codes (Expired)

LAUNCHED

CEMETERY

MOREGEMS

BARBECUE

MERGEMIX

PRESENTS

TREASURE

CAULDRON

How To Redeem Codes in Necromerger

After launching the game, open Settings. It’s the gear icon in the top-right corner. At the very bottom, to the right, select the text box that says “Enter Cheat Codes.” Type in a working code. Spelling is important!

How Can You Get More Necromerger Codes?

You’ve got a few options, such as visiting Necromerger’s official Twitter page, @GrumpyRhinoGame, heading to the official website or by simply checking with us every now and then.

Why Are My Necromerger Codes Not Working?

When you put in a code, it’s automatically uppercase, so all that really matters is spelling. If a code is successful, a notification will flash, stating what you received. In the event you don’t see that, and you double-checked spelling, then the code has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Necromerger

Outside of codes, Necromerger has a checklist, featuring various tasks you can carry out in order to earn rewards. These can range from merging specific monsters, like skeletons and zombies, to building specific stations, like a graveyard. Check back with it regularly!

What is Necromerger?

In Necromerger, you play as a necromancer, housed in a lair full of monsters and minions. You merge these monsters, creating better, stronger creatures that’ll defend the lair or provide an easy snack for your Devourer.

