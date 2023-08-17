How To Find the Missing Boots in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As you make your way through the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll find yourself coming across plenty of different characters willing to ask favors of you. If you head to the Underdark Beach and speak with the Duergar, you’ll be informed of a Deep Gnome who stole a pair of boots from Sergeant Thrinn. If you’re looking to return the lost articles to their rightful owner, here’s how.

Where Are the Missing Boots in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To find the missing pair of boots, you’ll have to make your way up to the Myconid colony North from where the Duergar are on the beach. When you get there, you’ll be greeted by the Sovereign, speaking through one of the Myconid guards. You can choose to fight them, but be warned, there’s a lot of them, they can resurrect the dead and you can get the boots while also protecting the Myconid Circle.

If you choose the friendly route, make your way up the tower of stacked mushrooms in the center of the colony, where you can find the Sovereign Spaw and a Deep Gnome Slave, Thulla. You can speak with the Sovereign to find out that they’re protecting her from the Duergar, so attacking her outright might not be your best move if you want to stay in their good graces.

How Do You Cure the Poisoned Gnome?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Talking to Thulla will reveal that she’s been injured by Duergar poison, and it’ll open up the quest for you to cure her of her wounds. From this point, you can decide to help her, or take the boots by force. If you want to kill two birds with one stone, you can go down to the beach to kill the Duergar and take the Duergar antidote off of Gekh Coal, their leader.

Bring back the antidote to Thulla, and give it to her to cure her poison. She’ll still be injured, but she’ll be thankful that you helped her and give you the Boots of Speed, which she so happened to steal off Sergeant Thrinn before making a run for it. She’ll encourage you to use them to fight the Duergar and help her clan of Grymforge Gnomes, but you can take them across the lake and bring them back to complete your quest.

How Do You Return the Missing Boots in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To actually return the Boots of Speed to Sergeant Thrinn, you’ll have to head back down to the beach again to commandeer Gekh Coal’s boat, who won’t be needing it anymore. You’ll start down the lake and be intercepted by Duergar wondering why you’re on a boat that belongs to someone else, but if you talk your way out of it, they’ll take you back to their base.

Once there, go up the long set of stairs leading South away from the docks until you find yourself in the room where the Duergar are forcing the gnome slaves to break through the wall of rubble. Here is where you can find Sergeant Thrinn, and if you talk to her, you can give her the boots and claim your reward. She will force a slave to put them on for her however, which doesn’t quite feel like what Thulla would have wanted.

Once you give her the boots, you can choose your reward between a Bracing Band or a Robust Chain Shirt. The Bracing Band gives a +1 to your Armor Class after you shove an enemy until your next turn, and the Chain Shirt allows you to deal 1d4 piercing damage to your attacker if you get hit with a melee attack while below 50% health. I gave the Bracing Band to Karlach because she’s my resident shove-master.

That’s all there is for how to find the missing boots in BG3. If you aren’t satisfied with your choice of reward, you can try to kill Thrinn and you’ll be able to loot whatever you didn’t take for completing the quest, and you can also take the Boots of Speed back just to add insult to injury. If you want more Baldur’s Gate 3 goodness, be sure to keep checking back for more guides and features.