How to Protect the Myconid Circle in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Underdark can be a hostile, confusing and unwelcoming place in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you’re not careful where you go and what you say, but if you wander around for long enough, you can actually find some very friendly…faces in need of some help. If you came across the Myconid circle and are looking to help them out, here’s how.

BG3 Myconids Location

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

When you get to the Underdark, the Myconids can be found past the beach in the Myconid Colony. You’ll know you’re going the right way when you start seeing more mushrooms than usual, and you’ll understand why as soon as you meet your new fungal friends.

When you first speak with them, make yourself known to not be a hostile, or you’ll have quite the fight on your hands. After a successful-yet-mysterious introduction, the Sovereign will tell you to seek him out, and you won’t be able to talk to any of the other Myconids other than the Sovereign Glut until you do. You can find the Sovereign Spaw at the top of the stacked mushrooms at the center of the colony.

The Sovereign Spaw will explain to you that his people have been invaded and attacked by the Duergars, and that if you help him “exterminate” them, you’ll be rewarded with the Myconid’s finest treasures. Many of the side quests in BG3 will have you choose between which side you can take in the conflict, and while this time is no different, once you meet the Duergars you’ll probably be more inclined to help the Myconids anyway. Kindness goes a long way, even to mushroom people.

Where Do You Go to Defeat the Duergars?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you choose to help the Myconids exact their revenge, you’ve got to make your way back down to the beach and talk to the Duergars. Upon contact, they’ll threaten to attack you unless you can talk your way out of it, in which case they’ll give you the option to find a pair of boots that were stolen by a gnome, but defeating them won’t stop you from being able to complete that quest like some other questlines.

You can either choose to attack them outright or find a good position to hold before beginning your combat encounter. It won’t be the hardest encounter, especially if you can stop the Duergars from resurrecting some of the corpses around the area, but once you take them out you can head back to the Myconid Colony to report your success and claim your prize.

How to Get the Shadow of Menzoberranzan in BG3

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After informing the Sovereign Spaw of your successful endeavour, he’ll be thankful and grant you with the Bliss Spores effect, granting you a +1D6 bonus on all your attack rolls, ability checks and saving throws until your next long rest. He will also then grant you access to their treasure stache, which you can find just East of the Spaw’s tower guarded by the Deep Rothé – the evil-looking ram who’s actually quite nice if you talk to him.

Once you get there, you’ll find a dead Drow in the middle of the room, surrounded by various items including the Shadow of Menzoberranzan. This helmet is incredibly rare and valuable, and grants you the ability to become invisible by casting Shrouded in Shadow. Luckily for rogues like myself, this helmet counts as light armor, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to wear your reward, or worse, give it to Astarion.

That’s the extent of what you’ve got to know for protecting the Myconid Circle in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can always experiment with different methods of “exterminating” the Duergars like enlisting the Sovereign Glut to help on your mission. For more guides on BG3 like whether or not to even venture into the Underdark, be sure to keep checking back here.