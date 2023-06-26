How to Find Griffin in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

During the first Blacksmith’s Blue side quest, you will be tasked to locate a Tanner who is hunting a fierce Griffin in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Although Final Fantasy 16 is not an open-world game, it still features several massive areas, which can make finding this beast quite difficult. To stop you from wasting your time, you can read this guide to work out the exact location of the winged monster and save the reckless Tanner from his death.

Final Fantasy 16 Griffin Location

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Griffin you are looking for is actually the Dozmare beast from the Notorious Mark board, and you can find it at Caer Norvent West Gate. I suggest teleporting to the Lostwing Obelisk and traveling south until you reach the entrance of the abandoned castle.

The Griffin is a Level 28 monster that can cast wind magic. It also has fast speed thanks to its massive wings that allow it to fly around the arena. I suggest using Garuda’s power to reduce the boss’ Will Gauge quickly, and once it reaches half, you can use Deadly Embrace to stun the beast for several seconds.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

One move you need to look out for is Noble Dive, where the Griffin will slam itself to the ground and launch a circle of expanding wind magic. You can dodge this move by pressing the evade button or jumping over the attack.

Once the beast is fully staggered, you can unleash your Limit Break by pressing the R3 and L3 buttons simultaneously. Not only will you deal more damage, but you can also regenerate some HP with each hit you land on the boss.

Now that you have defeated the Griffin, you can give the Treated Leather to Blackthorne to complete the first mission in the Blacksmith’s Blues chain quest. I highly recommend finishing the four missions since it will allow you to obtain the recipe for the Gotterdammerung, the best sword in Final Fantasy 16.

